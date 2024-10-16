Sir Alex Ferguson has been allegedly told to 'stay away' from Manchester United's dressing room

The iconic manager and a host of other senior figures will no longer have access to the inner sanctum of the club

Club legends Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona have lashed out at the club's hierarchy for their unpopular recent decision

Manchester United’s recent actions toward Sir Alex Ferguson have sparked controversy.

Reports suggest that the legendary manager and other senior figures have been asked to stay out of the players' dressing room on match days.

Manchester United has reportedly told Sir Alex Ferguson not to 'enter' the dressing room. Photos by Visionhaus and Alex Livesey.

This move comes as part of a broader shift within the club, which has seen Ferguson’s £2.6 million-a-year ambassadorial role terminated as part of cost-cutting measures.

While Ferguson's reaction to the termination was reportedly "amicable," the latest development has drawn criticism from football circles.

Ferguson and co. told to 'stay away' from dressing room

According to MailOnline via Metro, the decision isn't an outright ban but rather a "collective understanding" regarding access to the dressing room.

Historically, influential figures like directors and former players have been welcomed into the inner sanctum, even after Ferguson's retirement.

However, it appears that this tradition is being phased out as United undergoes significant changes under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the INEOS group.

What does Alex Ferguson do now?

Despite these adjustments, Ferguson remains welcome at Old Trafford to attend matches, but the decision to curtail his involvement in matchday interactions has been seen by many as a departure from the club’s history.

Club icons like Rio Ferdinand and Eric Cantona have voiced their displeasure, with Cantona describing the move as "a lack of respect" and "totally scandalous", per Goal.

As United continues to navigate its restructuring under new ownership, these decisions reflect the club's attempt to modernise its operations, but they also risk alienating a section of the fanbase and those who have been integral to its success.

Whether this will impact the team’s performance on the pitch remains to be seen, but the respect for tradition and the treatment of legends like Ferguson will undoubtedly remain a talking point for fans and pundits alike.

Ferguson tipped for sensational coaching return

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a former England international has called for Sir Alex Ferguson to return to the Manchester United dugout amid the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag's future.

While the idea may seem like a fairytale, it is not entirely far-fetched that Ferguson could consider coming out of retirement.

The legendary Scotsman retired in 2013 after a historic tenure, leaving behind a legacy that still influences the club today.

