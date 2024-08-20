Chelsea's Cole Palmer was adjudged the 2024 PFA Young Men's Player Award following an excellent campaign last season

The 22-year-old takes over from England teammate and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as the reigning best young player in England

His impressive performance, mustering 42 goal contributions in 47 games last season, saw Chelsea renew his contract

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cole Palmer has clinched the first major individual accolade of his career, being named PFA Young Player of the Year on Tuesday, August 20.

The Chelsea forward triumphed over formidable contenders, including Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, to secure the prestigious award.

Cole Palmer scooped the 2024 PFA Men's Young Player Award after his impressive display for Chelsea last season. Photo by Dave Benett.

Source: Getty Images

Cole Palmer wins PFA Young Men's Player Award

At just 22, Palmer was recognised by his peers as the standout young talent of the previous season.

Following his transfer from Manchester City, his remarkable debut campaign with Chelsea saw him net 22 Premier League goals and provide 11 assists, as noted by Transfermarkt.

As Goal reported, the England forward received the award from Chelsea icon Gianfranco Zola at the Manchester Opera House on Tuesday, a fitting tribute to his impressive season.

The winger’s £42.5 million ($55 million) move from City to Chelsea in the summer of 2023 has proven to be one of the Blues' most impactful signings.

Despite a challenging season for Chelsea, Palmer's contributions were a bright spot.

The watershed moment of his remarkable season was marked by a sensational hat-trick that secured a dramatic win over Manchester United in April and a four-goal display in a 6-0 thrashing of Everton.

What's next for Palmer and Chelsea?

Chelsea's campaign has been off to a rocky start.

Their first game of the season was a loss to Palmer's former club, Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca's men will look to rebound as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, August 25, navigating a period of significant upheaval.

Cole Palmer among Chelsea's top earners

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh announced that Cole Palmer’s recent contract extension had elevated him to one of Chelsea’s top earners.

The club rewarded Palmer with a new deal after his impressive debut season.

Although his new salary ranks him among the top earners, it still falls significantly short of what stars like Raheem Sterling and captain Reece James receive

Source: YEN.com.gh