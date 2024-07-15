The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was marked by chaos, forcing the delay of the highly anticipated game

A security breach occasioned the delay where fans without tickets made their way to the stadium illegally

Nonetheless, it was Lionel Messi's Argentina that lifted the trophy after beating Colombia by a lone goal after extra-time

The curtains closed on the 2024 edition of the Copa America on Sunday, July 14, but not without drama.

The grand finale between Argentina and Colombia faced a significant delay, starting more than an hour later than scheduled.

The 2024 Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia was delayed due to a security breach.

Originally set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), the match eventually kicked off at 9:22 p.m. (ET).

Why did the Copa America final delay?

According to ESPN, the delay was caused by a security breach when fans broke through one of the main entry gates.

Videos on social media showed fans forcing their way through the southwest gate at Hard Rock Stadium.

Some ticketless fans even attempted to enter the stadium through vents.

This chaos prompted police and security personnel to take aggressive measures to control the situation.

Argentina star's mum laments bitterly about Copa America delay

Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's mother, Silvina, described the situation outside the stadium as "inhumane," saying she needed her son's assistance to enter.

Mac Allister was in constant communication with his mother as he waited in a tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium to help his family get inside.

Reports estimated that 7,000 people without tickets managed to gain entry, causing crowding in the aisles and walkways before kickoff.

How did the Copa final pan out?

Despite the over 75-minute delay, the final eventually took place, with Argentina needing extra time to overcome a resilient Colombian side.

Lionel Messi's teammates stepped up after the 37-year-old captain was tearfully subbed off in the second half due to injury.

Argentina finally broke through in the 112th minute with a goal from Copa America top scorer Lautaro Martinez, his fifth of the tournament.

With this victory, La Albiceleste becomes the first nation to win two consecutive Copa Americas and the World Cup in the same period, per FOX Sports.

