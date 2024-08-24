Thomas Partey Scores Wonderful Goal as Ruthless Arsenal Thump Wasteful Aston Villa
- Thomas Partey netted his first goal of the 2024/25 season, helping Arsenal secure their second consecutive English Premier League victory
- The 31-year-old found the net in the Gunners' 2-0 win over Aston Villa, in a match that was tightly contested and occasionally heated
- Partey curled in Arsenal’s second goal from the edge of the box after receiving a well-placed pass from Bukayo Saka on the right
Ghana international Thomas Partey sealed Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa with a great long-range strike.
The Black Stars captain played a crucial role as the Gunners recorded two goals in ten minutes and made it two wins from two in the Premier League this season.
Substitute Leandro Trossard made Unai Emery's side rue their missed chances in the 68th minute when he was on hand to fire home past Emi Martinez just two minutes after entering the fray.
Then, just ten minutes later, Trossard was involved again. He squared a pass to Bukayo Saka on the right wing, who then set up Partey just outside the box.
Partey's strike swerves Martinez
The 31-year-old controlled the ball before firing a shot that slipped past Emiliano Martinez, per BT Sports.
The Argentina goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it but failed to keep it out as the ball found the back of the net, securing the win for Arsenal.
Saka was unlucky not to add his second goal of the season, as his first-half shot was thwarted by an outstanding save from Martinez.
Although he didn’t find the net himself, the Arsenal winger was instrumental in both of the visitors' goals at Villa Park.
His clever cutback set up Trossard's opener, and he also provided the assist for Partey’s crucial second goal.
Partey wins Emirates Cup with Arsenal
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Partey proved once again how important he will be for Arsenal ahead of the upcoming season after a Man of the Match display in the final pre-season game against Olympique Lyonnais.
The 31-year-old excelled in the heart of midfield as the Gunners strolled to a 2-0 victory to win the Emirates Cup.
Partey started alongside Declan Rice in midfield as the English giants dominated the French outfit, netting twice in the first half through defenders William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a tier-one editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV (2014-2020). Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (2011-2015) and also contributed as a Writer for Pulse Ghana (2015-2019). He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2009. You can reach him at isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.