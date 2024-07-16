"I am Very Proud of Him": Nico Williams' Mother Excited After Euro 2024 Triumph
- The mother of the Williams brothers, Nico and Inaki, has reacted to her younger son's success at the European Championship
- The talented forward was on target as Spain defeated England to win the tournament in Germany on Sunday
- The William brothers were born in Spain but their parents are originally from Ghana in West Africa
Maria Arthuer, the mother of Spain forward Nico Williams, has disclosed how proud she is of her son after his outstanding performance at the European Championship.
Williams Jr played a pivotal role as Spain defeated England to win Euro 2024 in Germany.
The 22-year-old, who is the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, was also named Man of the Match in the final match, his second of the tournament.
His mother was at the Berlin Olympiastadion to watch him in the final against England.
After the game, she expressed delight in the display of the winger, stating she is proud of her son.
"I am very proud of him. I like that he is very respectful," she told RTVE.
The Athletic Bilbao forward netted two goals and delivered an assist in six games at the just-ended tournament.
Williams Jr decided to represent Spain at the international level in 2022 and was part of the team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Williams Jr stars in Euro final against England
Nico Williams was unplayable on the flanks, switching roles with Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal as they terrorized the English defence.
After a good first half which ended barren, Williams broke the deadlock just two minutes after the break, connecting to a Yamal assist, as reported by the BBC.
England levelled through second-half substitute Cole Palmer but Mikel Oyazarbal netted the winner with four minutes remaining.
Williams Jr is on the radar of several clubs in Europe with Barcelona keen on securing his signature.
Williams shares emotional moment with mother
Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Nico Williams and his mother shared an emotional moment after playing a role in Spain's triumph over England in the final of the European Championship.
The Spanish-Ghanaian opened the scoring for Spain in the 2-1 victory over the Three Lions as La Roja won their fourth European title.
After the game, the 22-year-old celebrated the moment with his mother, who was in the stands at the Berlin Olympiastadion.
