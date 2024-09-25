Real Madrid and the Top 5 Clubs Lionel Messi Has Scored the Most Goals Against

Lionel Messi joined the renowned La Masia academy in 2000 and spent 21 illustrious years at Barcelona.

During his tenure, the Argentine forward netted 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 appearances, securing 34 trophies, including four UEFA Champions League titles.

Across his career, Messi has amassed a total of 44 team trophies, featuring domestic successes with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami, as well as international accolades with Argentina, most notably lifting the World Cup in 2022.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has enjoyed remarkable success against numerous opponents, with his most significant rivalry against Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo.

YEN.com.gh examines the teams against which Messi has scored the most goals throughout his 19-year career.

5. Real Madrid

Real Madrid was Messi's fiercest rival during his 17 years at Barcelona. He faced Los Blancos 47 times, recording 20 wins, 16 losses, and 11 draws.

Individually, Messi scored 26 goals and provided 14 assists against the 15-time European champions.

One of his standout performances came at the end of the 2013/14 La Liga season, where he scored a hat-trick in a thrilling 4-3 victory, netting the decisive goal in stoppage time to bring Barcelona within one point of their arch-rivals.

4. Athletic Club

Athletic Club, also known as Athletic Bilbao, is a prominent fixture in La Liga and celebrated for its strong management.

Messi played against them 41 times while at Barcelona, scoring 29 goals and delivering 11 assists.

One of his most iconic goals occurred during the 2015 Copa del Rey final, when he picked up the ball 40 yards from goal, dribbled past four Bilbao defenders, and fired it into the bottom corner, marking a memorable moment in his career.

3. Valencia

Messi has made 36 appearances against Valencia, contributing 44 goals, which includes four hat-tricks.

His first goal against Valencia came after four games, but he quickly found his scoring form. From February 2012 to February 2014, he played five times against them, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

Highlights include a hat-trick in a 3-2 away victory in September 2013 and a stunning four-goal performance in a 5-1 rout at Camp Nou in February 2012.

His last encounter with Valencia was in May 2021, where he scored twice in a 3-2 win.

