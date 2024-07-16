Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams celebrated his European Championship triumph with his Ghanaian mother

The talented winger scored as Spain defeated England in an epic final to win the European Cup for the fourth time

Williams was born to Ghanaian parents in Bilbao but decided to represent the country of his birth at international level

Nico Williams and his mother shared an emotional moment after playing a role in Spain's triumph over England in the final of the European Championship.

The Spanish-Ghanaian opened the scoring for Spain in the 2-1 victory over the Three Lions as La Roja won their fourth European title.

After the game, the 22-year-old celebrated the moment with his mother, who was in the stands at the Berlin Olympiastadion.

Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal celebrate after winning Eur 2024 with Spain on July 14, 2024. Photo: Odd Andersen/AFP.

In a video shared on social media, Nico's mother, Maria Arthur Williams, could not help it as she broke down in tears while sharing the moment with her son.

Williams Jr, the younger brother of Ghana international Inaki Williams, scored two goals and delivered an assist in six matches at the tournament.

He was also named Man of the Match in the final against England on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Williams Jr discloses reason for choosing Spain over Ghana

The Spain-born Ghanaian made his debut for the European nation just before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, featuring in the match against Switzerland.

According to Williams, his dream has always been to play for the Spanish national team.

"I have always been clear that I wanted to be here and I am very happy that Luis Enrique has given me this opportunity, I hope to take advantage of it. As everyone knows, I want to be with the Spanish team and be better, show that I'm worth being here," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

Inaki Williams celebrates Nico Williams

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana forward Inaki Williams shared his pride in his younger brother Nico Williams following his success with Spain at the European Championship in Germany.

Williams Jr scored the opener as Spain produced an outstanding display to beat England 2-1 at the final in Berlin.

His senior brother, Inaki, who plays for the Black Stars of Ghana, took to social media to celebrate his brother.

