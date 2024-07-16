Kobbie Mainoo and Nico Williams became the first Ghanaian duo to face off in the final of a European Championship

The Spain and England players were born to Ghanaian parents in Europe and decided to represent their countries of birth

New Force Movement leader Nana Kwame Bediako insists the stories of the two families are inspirational

Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force Movement, a political movement in Ghana, has reacted to the performances of Nico Williams and Kobbie Mainoo at the just-ended European Championship.

Both players played key roles for their countries as England and Spain reached the final of the competition in Berlin, Germany.

Williams Jr emerged victorious after scoring in the final as Spain defeated Mainoo's England to win the tournament.

Kobbie Mainoo wrestles the ball from Nico Williams during the Euro final between Spain and England on July 14, 2024. Photo: Zhizhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

The two players have their origins in Ghana but chose to represent their country of birth at international level, as reported by Football Ghana.

In reacting to the performances of the duo, the New Force leader stated the Ghanaian youth can be equally successful at the highest stage with the right opportunities.

Nana Kwame Bediako celebrates Nico and Mainoo

Nana Bediako, who intends to run for Ghana president in the 2024 election, congratulated Williams Jr and sent his commiseration to Mainoo.

He wrote on social media: "Congratulations to Spain and Nico Williams for winning the Euros and commiserations to Kobbie Mainoo. These two young men are sons of the Ghanaian nation.

"The story of their families is a testament to the success Ghanaians can achieve when given opportunities. From overcoming the challenges of immigration to representing their countries on the world stage, they exemplify humility, courage, and an unwavering hunger for success.

"As a nation, we must strive to provide our youth at home with the same opportunities available to the diaspora. Power and success to the Ghanaian youth."

Williams Jr makes history at Euros

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nico Williams wrote his name in the history books after scoring in the European Championship final.

The 22-year-old opened the scoring in the Euro 2024 final as Spain defeated England to become champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Williams became the first player of Ghanaian descent to score in the final of the European Championship after netting in the 47th minute against England.

Source: YEN.com.gh