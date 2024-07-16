Talented Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has extended his stay at Belgium club RSC Anderlecht

The Black Stars midfielder has started pre-season with the club ahead of the start of the 2024/25 season

Ashimeru joined the Purple and White from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2021

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has signed a new contract at Belgium giants RSC Anderlecht.

The Black Stars midfielder penned a two-year deal to extend his stay at the club until the summer of 2027.

Ashimeru, who has been a key player for the club since joining them from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2021, will be hoping to stay injury-free ahead of the new season.

Majeed Ashimeru signs a new deal at Belgium outfit RSC Anderlecht on July 16, 2024. Photo: @rscanderlecht.

Anderlecht announced the midfielder's new deal on the club's official website on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

The former West Africa Football Academy star is currently in pre-season with the former Belgium champions as they prepare ahead of the new campaign.

Ashimeru has already made over a century of appearances for the Purple and Whites and remains one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Last season, the 26-year-old made 12 league appearances for Anderlecht, per Transfermarkt.

Ashimeru excited with contract extension

The Black Stars midfielder expressed delight after inking the deal, insisting he has a lot to offer to the club.

He said:

“In the last three seasons at RSCA, I have grown as a player and as a person. I’m very grateful to both the club and the fans for their continued support over the past years. They have come to know me as a player, but I have the feeling I have more to give back. I want to do everything within my powers to make the fans and the club proud. That’s also why I’m so happy to extend my contract here. “

Majeed Ashimeru cuts off dreadlocks

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian professional footballer Majeed Ashimeru caused a stir on social media when he posted pictures flaunting his new look.

Majeed Ashimeru flaunted his new look The Ghanaian player, who plays as a midfielder for Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht, was seen without his dreadlocks.

Majeed Ashimeru debuts his new look by posting photos of him at training with his teammates at the Belgian club.

