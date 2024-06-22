Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted his new look on his Instagram page

His new look was him with a haircut with all his dreadlocks are gone

The photos got many admiring his new look, while others were left in awe

Ghanaian professional footballer Majeed Ashimeru caused a stir on social media when he posted pictures flaunting his new look.

Majeed Ashimeru looks dapper in photos. Image Credit: @majeed_ashimeru

Source: Instagram

Majeed Ashimeru flaunted his new look

The Ghanaian player, who plays as a midfielder for Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht, was seen without his dreadlocks.

Majeed Ashimeru debut his new look by posting photos of him at training with his teammates at the Belgian club.

In the caption of his Instagram post, Ashimeru noted that it was a new beginning for him nd gave praise to God.

"NEW BEGINNINGS!!!#KingMaker‍♂️. God Alone❤️," Ashimeru wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Below are the pictures of Majeed Ashimeru flaunting his new look.

Reactions to Majeed Ashimeru's new look

Many people in the comment section were stunned by Ashimeru's new look as they complimented him. Others also wished him a successful season ahead after he was injured which kept him away for several weeks in the 2023/2024 season.

Below are the comments:

joe_paintsil said:

Give them . Them don’t know what’s coming maker

abdul.samed_19 said:

They are not ready

chef_nii said:

You don’t ha fi dreadlocks to be Rasta …..Rasta is in the heart of…big up my midfield Gad wish injury free in your next coming season ☮️

gwaja_8 said:

Wani fresh ni

asarenelson47 said:

You've now become a Ghanaian...u were Jamaican then

charles_korbla said:

Clean and ready

alkhalifatch said:

FRESH AND CLEAN ❤️ON GOD ON GRIND ⚽️

