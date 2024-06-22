Majeed Ashimeru Cuts Off His Dreadlocks, Flaunts New Look In Photos: "New Beginnings"
- Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru caused a frenzy on social media when he flaunted his new look on his Instagram page
- His new look was him with a haircut with all his dreadlocks are gone
- The photos got many admiring his new look, while others were left in awe
Ghanaian professional footballer Majeed Ashimeru caused a stir on social media when he posted pictures flaunting his new look.
Majeed Ashimeru flaunted his new look
The Ghanaian player, who plays as a midfielder for Belgian Pro League club Anderlecht, was seen without his dreadlocks.
Majeed Ashimeru debut his new look by posting photos of him at training with his teammates at the Belgian club.
In the caption of his Instagram post, Ashimeru noted that it was a new beginning for him nd gave praise to God.
"NEW BEGINNINGS!!!#KingMaker♂️. God Alone❤️," Ashimeru wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.
Below are the pictures of Majeed Ashimeru flaunting his new look.
Reactions to Majeed Ashimeru's new look
Many people in the comment section were stunned by Ashimeru's new look as they complimented him. Others also wished him a successful season ahead after he was injured which kept him away for several weeks in the 2023/2024 season.
Below are the comments:
joe_paintsil said:
Give them . Them don’t know what’s coming maker
abdul.samed_19 said:
They are not ready
chef_nii said:
You don’t ha fi dreadlocks to be Rasta …..Rasta is in the heart of…big up my midfield Gad wish injury free in your next coming season ☮️
gwaja_8 said:
Wani fresh ni
asarenelson47 said:
You've now become a Ghanaian...u were Jamaican then
charles_korbla said:
Clean and ready
alkhalifatch said:
FRESH AND CLEAN ❤️ON GOD ON GRIND ⚽️
