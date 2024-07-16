Kylian Mbappe has addressed the elephant in the room after his official presentation as Real Madrid's latest acquisition

The Frenchman opened up on how he will deal with playing alongside Vinicius Junior amid concerns over a potential clash

The pair are expected to line up for Los Blancos in their maiden official game of the season against Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup

Kylian Mbappe has finally shared his thoughts on playing alongside Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid during his grand presentation on Tuesday, July 16.

Unveiled to a reported 80,000 fans at Santiago Bernabeu, the 25-year-old French international described this move as his "dream" come true.

Kylian Mbappe has addressed concerns of potentially clashing with Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid. Photos by David Ramos and Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe joins Los Blancos after a disappointing Euro 2024 campaign, where he failed to score from open play, as France was eliminated by Spain in the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior's potential positional clash

Amid the fanfare and jamboree surrounding his arrival, a significant topic of discussion is the former Paris Saint-Germain star man's preferred playing position, per Givemesport.

He has previously expressed a preference for the left wing, a position currently occupied by Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian has excelled in this role, becoming a Ballon d'Or contender by scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists last season, per Transfermarkt, helping Real Madrid secure La Liga and Champions League titles.

Mbappe reveals what will happen playing alongside Vinicius

Addressing concerns about how the two superstars will fare on the same team, Mbappe put those worries to rest during his presentation.

He praised Vinicius as a unique and exceptional player and expressed his excitement about playing with him.

“He is a unique player, a very great player. I will be very happy to play with him," the ex-PSG forward said, as quoted by Football Tweet.

He confidently stated that they will adapt well to each other, as great players know how to work together.

"We won't have any problems adapting to each other.

"Great players know how to play together, so I have no problem with playing with him obviously."

Source: YEN.com.gh