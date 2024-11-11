FC Barcelona stumbled to their second defeat in La Liga following their controversial defeat to Real Sociedad

The Spanish La Liga leaders broke the deadlock early on but saw their joy shortlived after the goal was chalked off

The contentious decision has reignited debate over the accuracy of VAR in critical matches and its impact on teams

Barcelona's Marc Casado has urged La Liga to investigate the VAR decision that controversially disallowed Robert Lewandowski’s goal during their narrow defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Lewandowski appeared to have put Barça in front, only for VAR to rule it offside by the narrowest of margins.

Robert Lewandowski's 13th-minute strike against Real Sociedad was incorrectly ruled out for offside. Photos by Soccrates Images/Getty and @ArchivoVAR/X.

Costly VAR mistake leads to Barcelona defeat

However, images reviewed afterwards suggest the decision may have been flawed, as VAR seemingly mistook Lewandowski’s boot for that of a defender, meaning the goal should have counted, Barca Blaugranes reports.

This technological oversight proved pivotal. Shortly after, Sheraldo Becker scored for Sociedad, and despite Barcelona's intense pressing and overwhelming possession, they couldn’t register a single shot on target out of 11 attempts.

The defeat highlighted Barça's rare offensive struggles at the Reale Arena after scoring 21 goals in their last five games across all competitions.

Barcelona star calls on La Liga for action

Reflecting on the outcome, manager Hansi Flick admitted the incident was frustrating, referring to Lewandowski's disallowed goal as a “clear mistake.”

However, the German tactician encouraged his squad to focus on moving forward and showing resilience in upcoming matches.

Casado cries on La Liga

Casado, however, was less forgiving, calling for accountability from La Liga over the decision.

“La Liga must verify the goal scored by Lewandowski,” the 21-year-old midfielder said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“It will be very irresponsible if a legal goal is disallowed like that.”

His words reflect a growing frustration among Barça's squad, which feels the club’s ambitions are being hindered by inconsistent officiating.

Why Lewandowski's goal was disallowed

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh explained the controversy surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s disallowed goal for Barcelona against Real Sociedad.

Broadcast footage suggested that Lewandowski appeared to be onside; however, an error occurred when the system mistakenly identified Sociedad defender Nayef Aguerd’s foot as Lewandowski’s.

This led to the offside line being inaccurately drawn from Lewandowski’s position, ultimately resulting in the offside ruling based on Aguerd’s placement.

