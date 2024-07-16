Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has joined Leicester City on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window

The Ghana international inked a long-term deal to successfully complete his move from the Portuguese outfit

Issahaku excelled while on loan last season, making a significant impact as Leicester gained Premier League promotion

Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has sealed a permanent deal to join English Premier League returnees Leicester City.

Issahaku helped the Foxes secure a quick return to the Premier League after starring for the club while on loan from Sporting Lisbon.

The 20-year-old forward made a 20-goal contribution last season and was named Leicester's Young Player of the Year.

Fatawu Issahaku dances to a song composed about him after signing a new deal at Leicester on July 16, 2024. Photo: @LCFC.

In a video shared on social media confirming his stay at the club, Issahaku was spotted dancing to a new song composed for him ahead of the campaign.

Issahaku has been rewarded with a five-year deal which will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2029.

Having flourished under Enzo Maresca, there were reports the Italian could persuade him to Stamford Bridge.

However, the former Dreams FC and Steadfast player decided to stay at the King Power Stadium.

Fatawu Issahaku excited to join Leicester City

The Black Stars forward has expressed delight after signing a permanent deal to join Leicester City. He is expected to play a key role in the upcoming campaign for the 2016 English Champions.

He said, as quoted by the club's official website:

“I feel amazing. It’s so good to be back and I’m just back to focus again for next season. I feel so much motivation to be in the Premier League. It’s something new to me. I’m going to go hard for that, with the team.

"I can’t wait to see [my team-mates]. I’ve missed them so much. They are like a family now. I didn’t think I’d miss some of them, but when I went away, I was really missing them! I can’t wait to see them.”

Issahaku wins top award at Leicester City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was named Young Player of the Year at Leicester City.

The 20-year-old professional footballer, with his explosive style of play, has registered 20 goal involvements and created 30 big chances propelling his team to win the EFL Championship title.

The team recently honoured Issahaku for his impressive first debut, which was when he joined the team on loan from Sporting CP.

