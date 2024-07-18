Kylian Mbappe has offered his perspective on Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy following a dismal showing at Euro 2024

Ronaldo had an uncharacteristically poor Euros, where he provided an assist and failed to score as Portugal exited at the quarter-finals

Since then, calls have intensified for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to consider quitting national team football to save his legacy

Kylian Mbappe has weighed in on Cristiano Ronaldo's football legacy after the latter endured a 'tough' 2024 European Championship.

The Portuguese superstar, competing in his sixth Euros, failed to make a significant impact in Germany as Portugal exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

For the first time in his career, Ronaldo managed just an assist and did not score at the Euros, despite playing in every match for Roberto Martinez's team, per Opta.

His subpar performances have led to harsh critiques, with some fans and pundits arguing that Ronaldo's presence in the Portugal squad was more detrimental than beneficial.

Amidst these critiques, there have been increasing calls for the veteran forward to retire from international football.

However, the 39-year-old, currently the captain of Al-Nassr, does not seem inclined to step down from international duties in the near future.

Mbappe insists Ronaldo's legacy is intact despite 'poor' Euros

While many believe that Ronaldo's lacklustre display at the European Championships has tarnished his legacy, Kylian Mbappe disagrees.

The Frenchman, who was unveiled as Real Madrid's latest galactico two days after the conclusion of Euro 2024, affirmed that Cristiano's legacy remains untarnished.

In Mbappe's view, CR7 is not only a bona fide Real Madrid legend but also a football icon on a larger scale.

"I know the Euros were tough for him, but he has to know, and I said it before the game [France vs Portugal at the Euros], and I say it again now that it doesn't change the legend that he is for football and Real Madrid," Mbappe said, as cited by ESPN.

Mbappe to follow Ronaldo-inspired training at Madrid

