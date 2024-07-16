Spanish giants Real Madrid have designed a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo style’ program to get Mbappe into the best shape possible

France captain Mbappe has landed in the Spanish capital ahead of his much-talked-about presentation scheduled for Tuesday, July 16

Around 80,000 spectators are expected to fill the iconic Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to catch a glimpse of the new Galactico

Kylian Mbappe is set to follow a rigorous Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired regimen ahead of his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid.

After his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ended, the 25-year-old forward joined the Spanish powerhouse on a free transfer at the beginning of the summer.

Real Madrid have designed a ‘Cristiano Ronaldo style’ program to get Mbappe into the best shape possible. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Source: Getty Images

This eagerly awaited and widely celebrated transfer has been the highlight of the year, delighting Real Madrid supporters as Mbappe joins their ranks.

The club announced that the 2018 World Cup winner will wear the iconic No.9 jersey at the Bernabeu, a number previously donned by legends such as Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema.

Emulating Ronaldo: Mbappe’s new training plan

Mbappe is arguably the most significant signing for Real Madrid since Ronaldo's arrival in 2009.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, the club is already working to shape the 25-year-old into the mold of the Portuguese superstar.

The Spanish publication added that the club's fitness expert, Antonio Pintus, has crafted a fitness plan reminiscent of Ronaldo's regime for the new star.

Ronaldo, renowned for his exceptional physical fitness, continues to perform impressively even at the age of 39, demonstrating why he is a five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Mbappe’s grand unveiling as a Real Madrid player

Mbappe's official presentation is set for Tuesday, July 16, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Frenchman will be formally introduced by club president Florentino Perez at Real Madrid City.

Afterwards, Mbappe will be driven to the Bernabeu, where a grand presentation will be held in front of the fans.

The event will feature Los Blancos legends, including Zinedine Zidane, and will include live musicians and a fireworks display.

Winning the Champions League is likely Mbappe's primary goal, having already secured multiple league titles with PSG and a World Cup with France but lacking success in Europe's premier club competition.

The closest the France captain has come to European glory was in the 2019/20 season, leading PSG to the final where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

Mbappe already smashing records at Real Madrid

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Mbappe is already setting records at the club despite not having played a match for Real Madrid yet.

The 2018 World Cup winner will wear the No.9 jersey, previously worn by legends like Ronaldo, Raul, and Karim Benzema.

Reports from Spain indicate that the announcement of his shirt's availability caused the club's online store to crash due to overwhelming demand.

Source: YEN.com.gh