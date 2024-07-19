Argentina and Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has found himself in fresh trouble amid the ongoing racism saga

The ex-Benfica star has been the topic of discussion all week after he was filmed singing an alleged racist song with his Argentina teammates

Amid the controversy, Argentina's vice president Victoria Villarruel has thrown his support behind the 23-year-old midfield linchpin

Enzo Fernandez can't catch a break. The embattled Argentina star at the centre of the racism saga has been found guilty of a new offence.

The 23-year-old has faced severe backlash from his Chelsea teammates for his alleged racist chants during a controversial celebration following Argentina's Copa America victory.

Enzo Fernandez, embroiled in a racism saga after Argentina's Copa America triumph, has been accused of driving through a red light. Photo by Gustavo Pagano.

Although Fernandez issued a public apology for his actions, it has failed to melt the ice, and the West London outfit has already opened an internal disciplinary proceeding, per Goal.

While his fate in terms of possible sanctions for the racism incident remains unknown, the former Benfica star has landed in yet another spot of bother.

What is Enzo Fernandez's latest offence?

According to the BBC, Fernandez was accused of driving a Porsche Cayenne through a red light on Church Street, Llanelli, on November 28, 2023.

He was also accused of driving the same vehicle without insurance on the same day.

However, no plea was entered for those charges, and they were withdrawn.

He was charged with not giving information to Dyfed-Powys Police on December 27 last year.

Possible sanctions

The Premier League midfielder was found guilty in his absence at a hearing at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 17.

Fernandez has been found guilty of failing to identify himself as the driver of a Porsche which committed a driving offence in Carmarthenshire.

He is due to be sentenced in Llanelli on September 11.

Argentina's vice president backs Enzo amid racism allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Argentina's Vice President, Victoria Villarruel, has expressed her support for Enzo Fernandez amid allegations of a "racist and discriminatory" chant, as described by the French Football Federation.

Villarruel sent a message of solidarity to the former Benfica star, denouncing the criticism and calling out what she sees as hypocrisy.

She emphasised that no colonialist country would intimidate them over a football song or uncomfortable truths, firmly standing by Enzo.

