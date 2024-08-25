Kylian Mbappe's search for his maiden Real Madrid in La Liga continues unabated as he drew blank in his second game

The 25-year-old missed two golden chances against Valladolid, including what would have been a perfect assist for Vinicius

Despite Mbappe's profligacy in front of goal, the defending champions recorded a 3-0 victory on Sunday afternoon

Kylian Mbappe's quest for his first La Liga goal continued as Real Madrid managed to secure a win and get their title defence back on track.

Despite being Los Blancos' marquee signing of the summer, Mbappe has yet to open his scoring account in Spain after two matches.

Kylian Mbappe spurned a couple of good goal-scoring opportunities in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Valladolid. Photos by Soccrates Images.

In his latest appearance against Real Valladolid, Mbappe missed several promising chances, adding to his early-season frustration.

Known for his clinical finishing, the 25-year-old has struggled to find his scoring touch, a stark contrast to his prolific form at Paris Saint-Germain, where he became the club's all-time top scorer in just seven seasons.

Mbappe ruins Vinicius' magical assist

One notable opportunity came after a brilliant play by Vinicius Junior.

The Brazilian winger, showcasing his flair, delivered a superb trivela pass into Mbappe's path.

Despite making a well-timed run into the box, Mbappe's attempt was thwarted by the Valladolid goalkeeper, missing out on what could have been a spectacular assist from Vinicius.

According to Sofascore, Mbappe squandered two significant chances during the match, highlighting a challenging period for the French forward.

This comes in short contrast to Carlo Ancelotti's prediction ahead of the Valladolid game.

The veteran tactician earlier made a bold claim about Mbappe, suggesting that his star forward would produce a sterling performance in his debut game in front of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

What's next for Mbappe?

As Real Madrid prepares for their next La Liga fixture against Las Palmas on August 29, Mbappe will be eager to overcome these early hurdles and find his rhythm in the Spanish top flight.

Chelsea's Palmer picks Mbappe as world's best player

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Cole Palmer weighed in on the debate over who is the best footballer in the world, Vinicius Junior or Kylian Mbappe.

While Palmer initially recognised both players as top contenders, he ultimately favoured the Frenchman, choosing Mbappe over Vinicius.

