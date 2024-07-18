Enzo Fernandez has received backing from Argentina's vice president, Victoria Villarruel, amid his alleged racist chant

In her message of support, Victoria stood on business, suggesting the 23-year-old did no wrong in his now-controversial video

The embattled Chelsea star could face a myriad of punishments as his club and FIFA open investigations into his racial slur

Vice president of Argentina Victoria Villarruel has expressed her support for Enzo Fernandez following a social media video that the French Football Federation described as containing an alleged "racist and discriminatory" chant.

Fernandez was filmed singing the alleged racist song with his Argentina teammates on the team bus during their celebrations after winning the 2024 Copa America.

Enzo Fernandez's now controversial video, believed to be racist in nature, has divided opinions among stakeholders. Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

The incident has been widely condemned, with major stakeholders in the game expressing their disapproval of the unfortunate slur.

Enzo Fernandez faces backlash after racist chant

Despite Enzo's personal apology, the chants have caused significant unrest among his Chelsea teammates, with Wesley Fofana labelling them as "uninhibited racism."

According to Goal, both Chelsea and FIFA are investigating the controversial video.

The Premier League club is addressing the issue internally and is cooperating with football’s governing body to resolve it.

Football London also reports that the West London club's investigation will likely conclude with at least a fine for the embattled midfielder.

The 23-year-old is not due to return to Cobham for pre-season until the end of the month after returning from international duty.

As he awaits his fate, the scrutiny and repercussions of the incident continue to unfold.

Enzo Fernandez receives support from Argentina's vice president

In a show of solidarity, Argentina's vice president, Victoria Villarruel, has sent the former Benfica star a message of support.

Villarruel declared that no colonialist country would intimidate them over a football song or uncomfortable truths, calling out hypocrisy and supporting Enzo.

Her message stressed national pride and resilience in the face of international criticism.

"No colonialist country is going to intimidate us for a football song or for telling the truths that they do not want to admit. Stop feigning indignation, hypocrites. Enzo, I'm with you," she said, as quoted by Football Tweet.

Enzo Fernandez's chant sparks rift in Argentina's government

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh noted that Enzo Fernandez's alleged racist chants have sparked a rift within Argentina's government, leading to the dismissal of Sports Undersecretary Julio Garro.

President Javier Milei fired Garro after he publicly requested Lionel Messi to apologize for his teammates' actions, stirring widespread public debate.

Milei emphasised that no government official should dictate the football team's actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh