Spanish star Lamine Yamal has been spotted with Ronaldo Jr., the son of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

After a standout Euro 2024 campaign, Yamal has been making headlines all summer due to a series of off-field events.

Yamal has posed for a picture with the son of Real Madrid legend, Cristiano Ronaldo.

From a high-profile romance to a photo with singer Aitana, Yamal has captured significant attention in the Spanish media recently.

Yamal has reportedly unfollowed Alex Padilla - his rumoured girlfriend - on social media after a video seemingly showed her out with another man.

Yamal links up with Ronaldo Junior

In a new attention-grabbing moment, Lamine Yamal was recently photographed with Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr.

This viral image was shared by Yamal’s father, Mounir Nasroui, who is an active presence on social media and frequently posts updates about his son.

The latest Instagram post features Yamal with Cristiano Jr., who has just celebrated his 14th birthday.

Mounir Nasroui captioned the photo of Yamal and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. with “The Royals,” adding a playful touch to the viral image.

This unexpected picture has surprised both Barcelona and Real Madrid fans, offering a refreshing moment amid the recent tensions between the two clubs.

As Yamal continues to make a name for himself as one of football's brightest young talents, it will be intriguing to see if Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. can follow a similar path in the future.

Yamal’s girlfriend breaks silence amid cheating allegations

YEN.com.gh also reported that Yamal's girlfriend, Alex, has reacted to the cheating allegations against her.

She has used her social media presence to defend herself, vehemently denying the cheating allegations in a series of posts, aiming to clarify her side of the story and counter the negative attention.

