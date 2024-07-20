Amad Diallo notched Manchester United's first goal of the pre-season in their friendly match against Rangers

The 22-year-old would hope to continue on a similar tangent when the 2024-25 campaign kicks off next month

Meanwhile, Lenny Yoro, who was announced as a Red Devil on Friday, July 19, made his first bow in the famous red shirt

Amad Diallo kicked off Manchester United's pre-season in style with a stunning strike against Rangers, opening the team's goal-scoring account.

The Ivorian winger, who found his form at the tail end of last season, broke the deadlock just six minutes before halftime.

Amad Diallo scored an impressive curler to open Manchester United's goal-scoring account in pre-season on July 20, 2024. Photos by Ian MacNicol.

Despite missing United's first pre-season game against Rosenborg, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, Diallo seamlessly integrated into his maiden match of the new campaign.

Amad Diallo scores screamer against Rangers

The 22-year-old, who made three goal contributions in 12 appearances last season, per Transfermarkt, terrorised the Rangers' defence with his quick footwork and rapid runs, constantly posing a threat.

According to Stretty News, every time he had the ball, he seemed to be on the verge of creating something for Erik ten Hag's squad.

His efforts finally paid off in the 39th minute when he received a pass from Mason Mount, cut in onto his left foot, and unleashed an unstoppable curler into the bottom corner, drawing first blood for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, newly signed defender Lenny Yoro, who was also a transfer target for Real Madrid, made his debut for the Premier League side.

Fans react to Amad Diallo's screamer

@Swiit_sam, who was convinced by Diallo's performance and goal, wrote:

"Amad has to be our first-choice right winger next season; Onana doesn’t need to go long when there’s the option of a short pass."

@KeanoUnofficial added:

"He is better than Antony for sure .. deserves more opportunities this season from Ten Hag."

Another user, @utd_ollyy, was impressed with Diallo's strike:

"What a goal."

@alfo2sh waxed lyrical about the Ivorian:

"Perfect player ✌"

