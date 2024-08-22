Cristiano Ronaldo had a bittersweet outing as Al-Nassr shared the spoils with Al Raed in their Saudi League opener

The 39-year-old scored twice in the game but saw one of his goals chopped off for offside, which he didn't take lightly

CR7 and his teammates will hope to bounce back to winning ways in their next fixture on August 27 against Al Feiha

Cristiano Ronaldo's evening was marred by frustration after his goal was disallowed in Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League opener.

The 39-year-old had initially given his side the lead with a clinical finish just five minutes past the half-hour mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after scoring his first goal for Al-Nassr in the 2024/25 Saudi Pro League season. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo scores as Al-Nassr share spoils with Al Raed

Ronaldo's early goal was a result of his sharp movement and finishing prowess, rising highest to nod home from a Sadio Mane cross.

Despite the positive start, Goal noted that a penalty awarded to Al Raed altered the game’s course.

The spot-kick, awarded after Aymeric Laporte was judged to have committed a foul in the box, was successfully converted by Mohammed Fouzair shortly after halftime.

Ronaldo's goal disallowed due to offside

As the match progressed, Ronaldo continued to be a potent force.

In the 76th minute, former Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic provided a precise pass to Cristiano, who scored with ease from close range.

Yet, the celebration was cut short when semi-automated offside technology flagged the former Real Madrid goal machine for a marginally offside position.

Ronaldo argues with referee

The disallowed goal left Ronaldo visibly agitated.

In footage circulating on social media, he was seen disputing the decision with the referee, but to no avail.

Despite his efforts, Al-Nassr couldn’t find the back of the net again, and the match ended in a frustrating draw.

What's next for Ronaldo and Al-Nassr?

Ronaldo and his teammates will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming fixture against Al Feiha on August 27, per Sofascore, hoping to secure a win and rectify their opening-day setback.

Ronaldo achieves remarkable milestone

In a previous update, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved a remarkable milestone in the Saudi League, scoring his 50th goal for Al-Nassr during their opening match of the 2024/25 season.

Last season, Ronaldo set a new record with 35 goals in 31 Saudi Pro League appearances, marking the highest single-season tally.

Additionally, he had previously scored 14 goals in the half-season prior to his record-breaking campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh