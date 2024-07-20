Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is enjoying his time off after the European Championships

The England midfielder has changed his hairstyle after returning to Manchester following the end of the championships

The hardworking midfielder is expected to play a huge role in Manchester United's campaign next season

English-Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is set to make a return to Manchester United following the end of a decent debut European Championship campaign.

The teen sensation was one of the revelations of the tournament, starring in England's midfield as they reached the final of Euro 2024.

However, the Three Lions lost in the final to Spain, who were crowned champions of Europe for the fourth time.

Mainoo, who is gearing up for his Manchester United return was spotted in a new hairstyle as he puts behind him the disappointment of the Spain defeat.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Mainoo turned his dreads into braided hair with a sharp-looking hairline.

The talented midfielder is expected to join his United teammates for pre-season next week as the Red Devils prepare ahead of the new season.

Mainoo enjoyed a breakout campaign in the 2023/.24 season, scoring the winner in the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

Kobbie Mainoo reacts after Euro defeat

The England midfielder remains positive despite the defeat to Spain in the final of the European Champions. Mainoo insists the Three Lions will bounce back strongly after the disappointment.

He posted on Instagram:

“Devastated to fall short but proud and grateful to compete in my first major international tournament for my country,” Mainoo wrote. "We will be back.”

Meanwhile, Mainoo will be working with a new manager at England following the resignation of Gareth Southgate two days after Euro 2024.

Mainoo celebrates with family during Euros

The 18-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in England, played the entire duration as Ollie Watkins netted late in the game as the Three Lions completed a comeback to progress to the final.

Mainoo was only beaten to the Man of the Match award by the second-half substitute Watkins.

