Nico Williams has disclosed his admiration for Ghana's all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan

The Spain-born Ghana helped La Roja win the 2024 European Championship in Germany

Williams Jr is the younger brother of Ghana international and Athletic Bilbao ace Inaki Williams

Fresh from winning the 2024 European Championship, Nico Williams remains in the news for various reasons with his future being the main subject of interest.

However, the 22-year-old, who was born to Ghanaian parents in Spain, would rather hope for a good rest before next season begins.

Williams Jr could choose to visit Ghana, as he does often for vacation, during the summer break.

During his last visit to Ghana, the Athletic Bilbao had left the door open on his international future with both the Black Stars and La Roja being potential destinations.

He eventually decided to play for the country of his birth while his elder brother Inaki Williams chose to play for Ghana, a decision that has seen him go on to become a European champion.

Following his links with Ghana, he disclosed that he looked up to the legendary Asamoah Gyan as his inspiration.

He told 3 Sports in an interview:

"When I was young or little, at six years old, I liked Asamoah Gyan. He is our best striker. He scored a lot of goals. I loved Asamoah Gyan."

Williams Jr stars as Spain win fourth European Championship

The younger brother of Inaki Williams, Nico, was one of Spain's stars at the tournament, scoring two goals and delivering an assist in six games. He opened the scoring in the 2-1 victory over England in the finals, as reported by UEFA.

Williams Jr was twice named Man of the Match, including in the final against the Three Lions.

His future at Athletic Bilbao remains a doubt with Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea all interested in his services.

