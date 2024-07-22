English-born Ghanaian striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has opened up on his time with the Black Stars

The West Brom star made his Ghana national team debut during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June

Thomas-Asante has returned to England and he is currently in pre-season with the Baggies ahead of the new campaign

Brandon Thomas-Asante has shared his experience being with the Black Stars of Ghana during June's World Cup qualifiers.

The West Bromwich Albion striker was handed his maiden Black Stars invite for the games against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Thomas-Asante made his debut for Ghana in the seven-goal thriller against the Central African Republic in Kumasi.

Brandon Thomas-Asante comes off the bench to make his debut for Ghana against the Central African Republic on June 10, 2024. Photo: @GhanaBlackstars @WBA.

Despite travelling with the team to Bamako, he was an unused substitute in the 2-1 victory over Mali.

In an interview with West Brom's media, Thomas-Asante said:

“It was really exciting to go away with the national team for the very first time. It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever, to represent Ghana, since I was a child.

“To be able to play with different players and get a different outlook on things was refreshing. I really enjoyed being with Ghana in the summer which was really good.

“I came back from international duty and had a breather, but then got back to work here pretty quickly. I couldn’t stay away for too long, I wanted to come back sooner than what my report date was."

Thomas-Asante joins West Brom for early pre-season

Despite being handed an extended period due to his involvement in international duty, Thomas-Asante joined his teammates for early pre-season.

The 25-year-old forward has been a key player for the Baggies since joining the from Salford in 2022, ending each of the past two seasons as the club's top scorer, per Transfermarkt.

The strong forward is expected to lead the Hawthorns outfit back to the Premier League in the upcoming campaign.

