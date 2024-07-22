Karim Benzema called time on his Real Madrid career last summer after spending over a decade at the club

He received an offer of a two-year contract from Saudi Arabia that will see him earn a reported €400 million

Despite reports of the Frenchman angling for a return to Europe, the 36-year-old insists he is happy in Asia

Al-Ittihad talisman Karim Benzema has explained why he doesn't regret leaving Real Madrid for a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Frenchman joined a wave of high-profile stars swapping Europe for fortunes in the Middle East, a trend kicked off by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Karim Benzema exchanged pleasantries with Cristiano Ronaldo during a Saudi League game between Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr on December 26, 2023. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Ronaldo's signing with Al-Nassr in January of last year sent shockwaves through the football world, paving the way for other elite players to follow suit.

One of the many top talents who followed Cristiano's lead was his former Los Blancos teammate Benzema, who joined Jeddah-based giants Al-Ittihad on a free transfer.

However, his on-field performance did not meet expectations as the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner failed to help the Tigers mount a proper league title defence.

According to Transfermarkt, the 36-year-old scored 13 goals in 29 matches during the 2023-24 season, a campaign largely hampered by recurring injuries.

Despite his struggles to stay fit and a reported rift with former coach Nuno Espirito Santo, Benzema did not return to Europe as rumoured.

Instead, he completed the entire season and is preparing for his second full season in Saudi Arabia.

Benzema insists he doesn't regret leaving Real Madrid

In a recent interview reflecting on his time in the Gulf country, Benzema insisted he does not regret his decision to leave Santiago Bernabeu after 14 years.

"People come and go. That's how it is, and it will always happen, so for me, it was the right time to leave.

"I look back [at my time at the club] and feel happy," the former French international told Marca, as quoted by Tribuna.

Benzema endorses Vinicius to win Ballon d'Or

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Karim Benzema shared his perspective on who could win the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

The 2022 Golden Ball recipient endorsed his former teammate, Vinícius Junior, as the leading candidate for this year’s award.

The Al-Ittihad forward praised Vinícius's ability to influence crucial matches single-handedly.

