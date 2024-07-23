Ollie Watkins proposes to girlfriend at Lake Como as they enjoy romantic holiday

Aston Villa superstar Ollie Watkins is getting hitched after he proposed to his girlfriend Ellie Alderson while on a romantic holiday

The England striker, who scored the winner against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, shared romantic snaps from the proposal in Lake Como, Italy

The Three Lions star proposed to Ellie with a gorgeous diamond ring on a balcony overlooking the lake and Alps

England forward Ollie Watkins is now engaged after proposing to Ellie Alderson at Lake Como, Italy.

During their stay at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental on the lake's shores, Watkins got down on one knee to ask Ellie to marry him.

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins scored a last minute winner against the Netherlands to secure England's spot in the Euro 2024 final. Photo by Nigel French.

The couple shared photos of the special moment on Instagram, with Watkins captioning his post, "Future wifey!! It was only right."

Watkins and Ellie have been together since 2018, when he was playing in the Championship with Brentford, having previously moved up from League Two with Exeter City.

They are already parents to two children: a daughter born in 2021 and a son born in 2023.

Lake Como is making headlines not just for its romantic allure but also for its rising football prominence.

The local football club has appointed Cesc Fabregas as manager, signed Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno, and is expecting Raphael Varane to join soon.

What's next for Watkins and Aston Villa?

After propelling Aston Villa into the Champions League for the first time in over 40 years, Watkins faces the biggest season of his career in 2024-25.

The England ace has proven his ability to perform under pressure, evidenced by his contributions to England's success this summer.

The group stage draw for the Champions League will take place on August 29.

