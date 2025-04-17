Asamoah Gyan has weighed in on the never-ending and ever-divisive GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

With no conclusive answer on who's the GOAT, the 39-year-old provided an insightful take on the subject matter

Gyan, Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals, is regarded by many as one of the country's greatest footballers of all time

Ghanaian football great Asamoah Gyan has added his voice to one of football’s most enduring conversations — the never-ending comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Despite both icons having left the elite stages of European football, the discussion surrounding their legacies continues to dominate debates among fans, analysts, and even fellow professionals.

Asamoah Gyan weighed in on the never-ending Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi debate with an insightful response. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed, Cameron Spencer, and Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

With Ronaldo now showcasing his enduring physicality in Saudi Arabia’s Pro League at Al-Nassr and Messi bringing his finesse to the MLS with Inter Miami, the contrast in styles has never been more pronounced, yet their rivalry remains a topic of obsession, as noted by Goal.

Ronaldo vs Messi: Asamoah Gyan settles GOAT debate

During a recent appearance on TV3’s New Day show, Gyan was prompted to weigh in on the global debate as part of his media engagements in his role as an ambassador for CAF's African School Football Championship.

Initially reluctant to dive into such a polarising subject, the former Black Stars captain eventually offered a nuanced perspective that balanced objectivity with personal admiration.

“Media rivalry,” Gyan began, suggesting that the long-standing comparison may be more of a product of public discourse than on-field reality.

“They don't play the same position, but for me, you can compare Messi with Maradona and Abedi Pele and those players. But for me, [Lionel] Messi is a gifted one. He can stay for two months and play.”

Gyan’s analysis touched on the technical core of the debate — the stylistic and positional differences that often get overlooked.

The Ronaldo vs Messi debate is by far the biggest conundrum in football, with fans and pundits still divided on the subject matter. Photos by Abdullah Ahmed and Michael Miller/ISI Photos.

Source: Getty Images

From his point of view, Messi’s genius is intrinsic, a natural-born playmaker capable of orchestrating games with minimal effort or rhythm disruption.

He then turned his focus to Ronaldo, highlighting the physical aspect that has underpinned the Portuguese star’s longevity and success across multiple leagues.

“On the flip side, Ronaldo depends on his fitness to play. And that is where I respect Ronaldo for that. He got to where he is with hard work and dedication.”

“Ronaldo is a complete player. He's got everything. But I will still prefer Messi,” he concluded.

As someone who spent nearly two decades in professional football and competed at the highest level with Ghana’s national team, Gyan’s viewpoint carries weight.

He has witnessed both players rise to global prominence and understands the nuance between raw ability and relentless ambition.

While Messi and Ronaldo may now be continents apart, their shadow over the modern game remains intact.

And as Gyan rightly implied, the debate is no longer just about football.

It’s a cultural saga — one that transcends generations and will likely endure long after both men have hung up their boots, per Telegrafi.

GOAT debate: Di Maria makes bold claim

In a related update on the GOAT debate, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Angel Di Maria's bold claim tipping Lionel Messi as the standout in the long-standing comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Argentine winger asserted that there's a notable difference between the two icons, with Messi clearly edging the battle for football’s greatest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh