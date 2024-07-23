Ghanaian winger Ernest Nuamah has been spotted with a new hairstyle following his return to Lyon

The Black Stars forward signed a permanent deal to join the former French champions this summer

Nuamah, who is close friends with Mohammed Kudus, will have a similar hairstyle ahead of the new season

Ghanaian youngster Ernest Nuamah has changed his looks after wearing a new style during pre-season with Olympique Lyonnais.

The Black Stars forward was officially announced as a player of Lyon after his loan move was made permanent last week.

Nuamah immediately joined his teammates as preparations for the new campaign started in Austria.

Ernest Nuamah spotted with a new hairstyle during pre-season with Lyon. Photo: @OL @WestHam.

On one of the training days, Nuamah arrived with braided hair, just like his Ghana teammate Mohammed Kudus.

In a video shared on social media, the winger who often has a down cut looked different as he went through the drills.

The former FC Nordjaelland forward enjoyed a good campaign while on loan, scoring three goals in Ligue 1 to help the former French champions return to Europe.

He is expected to play a pivotal role this season with Lyon aiming to wrestle the title away from champions Paris Saint Germain.

Lyon announce permanent signing of Nuamah

After an impressive debut campaign in Ligue 1, where he scored three times and delivered two assists in 29 matches, Lyon handed Nuamah a permanent deal.

The 20-year-old signed a four-year deal to join the club from RWD Molenbeek, as reported by Reuters.

Nuamah has been one of the brightest younger talents in the world, starring for Ghana's Black Stars during the World Cup qualifiers. The winger was on target as Ghana beat Mali before playing a key role in the 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic.

Nuamah meets fan during vacation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars attacking midfielder, Ernest Nuamah enjoyed a well-deserved summer break in Ghana after the 2023/20424 European football season came to an end.

Ernest Nuamah enjoyed a successful first season at Olympic Lyonnais in the French Ligue 1, helping his team finish 6th.

The Black Stars player, who joined Lyon from FC Nordsjaelland, scored three goals and provided two assists in the just ended-season.

