Former Ghana midfielder Michael Essien met his old teammate Juan Mata at FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark

The Black Stars legend has been working with the Danish club as an assistant manager for the past two years

Mata, an ex-Chelsea star, left Japanese club Vissel Kobe in February and has been unattached for the past five months

Michael Essien has been reunited with former Chelsea teammate Juan Mata at Danish club FC Nordsjaelland.

Mata has been training with the club for the past week as he attempts a comeback to football after leaving Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe in February.

Meanwhile, Essien has been working with Nordsjaelland as assistant manager after hanging up his boots in 2021.

Michael Essien and Juan Mata meet during FC Nordsjaelland training in Denmark on July 20, 2024. Photo: @FCNordsjaelland.

In a photo shared on social media, the pair shared a heartwarming moment as their paths crossed again.

It is unclear if Mata will sign for the club but his presence is a huge boost to the young players of FC Nordsjaelland.

Essien and Mata spent a season together at Chelsea before the Ghanaian departed to join Italian giants AC Milan.

Why Juan Mata is training with Nordsjaelland

The Spaniard has been training with Nordsjaelland to stay close to his wife, who is from Sweden, a close country to Denmark.

Mata also shared the same charitable organisation, Common Goal, with the club.

FC Nordsjaelland wrote on social media:

"In the coming time, Juan Mata will train with the Superliga squad in Farum. The 36-year-old Spaniard is married to a Swede with family in Malmö and has therefore been looking for an opportunity to train nearby.

"Juan Mata has inquired about the possibility of training with him for a period while he is in Sweden. As Mata is a good friend of the house - among other things as a co-founder of the charitable organization Common Goal, of which FC Nordsjælland is a member - we would like to accommodate this wish."

Essien praises Spain forward Nico Williams

