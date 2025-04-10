If you want to know what is new on Amazon Prime in April 2025, there are plenty of exciting movies and TV shows. Thrilling premieres you won't want to miss include The Bondsman, a supernatural thriller starring Kevin Bacon; G20, an action-packed political drama featuring Viola Davis; and #1 Happy Family USA (Season 1).

What's new on Amazon Prime in April 2025?

We based this article on data from official Amazon Prime announcements, streaming trends, and IMDb popularity. These rankings are updated regularly to highlight thrilling premieres you shouldn't miss in 2025. Availability and schedules may change, so check Amazon Prime for the latest updates.

Must-watch Amazon Original series in April 2025

What's streaming in April 2025? Amazon Prime has selected several top-rated original TV shows to stream in April 2025, featuring action, drama, and comedy. Here are some thrilling premieres you can't miss this month:

1. The Bondsman (Season 1)

Amazon Prime release date: 1 April 2025

1 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Supernatural, thriller, drama

Supernatural, thriller, drama Major actors: Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant

Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant Creator: Grainger David

The Bondsman is a supernatural thriller that follows Buck, a bounty hunter resurrected by the Devil and tasked with capturing demons that have escaped to the mortal world. As Buck navigates his eerie new reality, he faces dangerous foes and uncovers dark secrets that could change his fate forever.

Season 1 delivers a gripping mix of horror and suspense, starring the movie stars Kevin Bacon as the hardened bounty hunter, alongside Stephanie Hsu and J.K. Simmons in pivotal roles.

2. Étoile (Season 1)

Amazon Prime release date: 24 April 2025

24 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Major actors: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Luke Kirby, Yanic Truesdale

Charlotte Gainsbourg, Luke Kirby, Yanic Truesdale Creators: Daniel Palladino

Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies as they swap their top performers in a bold attempt to save their institutions. The series blends drama, humour, and stunning ballet performances, offering a unique look into the high-stakes world of professional dance.

With a talented cast and the creative minds behind The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–2023) Étoile is set to be one of Amazon Prime's standout series in April 2025.

3. #1 Happy Family USA (Season 1)

Amazon Prime release date: 17 April 2025

17 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genres: Comedy, animation, satire

Comedy, animation, satire Target audience: Fans of adult animated sitcoms, satire lovers

Fans of adult animated sitcoms, satire lovers Key voice actors: Ramy Youssef, Alia Shawkat, Chris Redd, Mandy Moore

Ramy Youssef, Alia Shawkat, Chris Redd, Mandy Moore Creators: Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

#1 Happy Family USA is a bold animated sitcom that follows the Hussein family, a patriotic and peaceful Muslim family navigating life in post-9/11 America. With sharp satire and absurd humour, the series explores their experiences under the watchful eyes of their nervous neighbours.

Created by Ramy Youssef and Pam Brady, the show delivers a fresh take on identity, culture, and the American Dream. #1 Happy Family USA features a hand-drawn animation style with bold, exaggerated character designs that enhance its satirical tone.

4. Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (Season 1)

Amazon Prime release date: 8 April 2025

8 April 2025 Number of episodes: 12

12 Genres: Animation, sci-fi, action, mecha

Animation, sci-fi, action, mecha Target audience: Fans of Gundam, mecha anime, alternate history sci-fi

Fans of Gundam, mecha anime, alternate history sci-fi Key voice actors: Yui Ishikawa, Anairis Quinones, Tomoyo Kurosawa

Yui Ishikawa, Anairis Quinones, Tomoyo Kurosawa Creators: Kazuya Tsurumaki, Yoji Enokido, Hideaki Anno

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a bold reimagining of the Gundam universe, set in a timeline where Zeon won the One Year War. It follows Amate Yuzuriha, a high school student drawn into the underground mobile suit duelling sport, Clan Battle, after meeting a war refugee named Nyaan.

The anime is a collaboration between Studio Khara (Neon Genesis Evangelion) and SUNRISE (Gundam). With stunning hand-drawn animation, intense battles, and a fresh take on Gundam lore, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is a must-watch for mecha fans.

5. Wear Whatever the F You Want (Season 1)

Amazon Prime release date: 29 April 2025

29 April 2025 Number of episodes: 8

8 Genre: Reality TV

Reality TV Stars: Stacy London, Clinton Kelly, Jessica Daniels

Wear Whatever the F You Want is an unscripted fashion makeover series featuring Clinton Kelly and Stacy London, the iconic duo from What Not to Wear. Set in New York City, the show takes a fresh approach to style, focusing on personal expression rather than outdated fashion rules.

Kelly and London help individuals embrace their unique fashion choices and discover their true style. The series is produced by All3Media's Bright Spot Content and Amazon MGM Studios, with Justin Rae Barnes serving as showrunner.

Underrated TV shows on Prime in April 2025

Some great TV shows on Prime in April 2025 deserve more attention. Check out these underrated picks that are worth watching:

1. American Horror Story (Season 12)

Amazon Prime release date: 24 April 2025

24 April 2025 Number of episodes: 9

9 Genres: Drama, horror, sci-fi, thriller

Drama, horror, sci-fi, thriller Major actors: Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian

Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Kim Kardashian Creators: Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, Halley Feiffer

American Horror Story: Delicate is the twelfth season of the hit horror anthology based on Danielle Valentine's novel Delicate Condition. The story follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott, who desperately wants to start a family. After multiple failed IVF attempts, she begins to suspect that something sinister is preventing her from becoming a mother.

With eerie suspense and psychological horror, Delicate delivers chilling twists and unsettling mysteries. Emma Roberts leads the cast alongside Kim Kardashian in her AHS debut, with Cara Delevingne and Denis O'Hare adding to the tension.

2. LOL: Last One Laughing Brazil (Season 4)

Amazon Prime release date: 18 April 2025

18 April 2025 Number of episodes: 6

6 Genres: Comedy, reality TV

Comedy, reality TV Stars: Tom Cavalcante, Igor Guimarães, Clarice Falcão

LOL: Se Rir, Já Era! returns for its fourth season, bringing together ten comedians from Porta dos Fundos, Brazil's most famous comedy group, for an intense battle of humour. The rules remain the same—laugh once, get a yellow card; laugh twice, and you're out.

Hosted by Tom Cavalcante and Julia Rabello, Season 4 promises even more surprises, hilarious moments, and fierce competition. With a grand prize of 350,000 Reais for charity, the stakes are high, and the laughter is unstoppable.

3. America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation (Season 2)

Amazon Prime release date: 1 April 2025

1 April 2025 Number of episodes: 10

10 Genres: Reality TV, cooking competition

Reality TV, cooking competition Stars: Jeannie Mai, Brooke Baevsky, Jack Bishop

America's Test Kitchen: The Next Generation returns for its second season, bringing together 11 aspiring cooks competing for the ultimate culinary opportunity. Contestants face intense challenges to become the newest America's Test Kitchen cast member, win a cookbook deal, and take home $100,000.

Thrilling Amazon Original movies in April 2025

April 2025 brings only one new movie to Amazon Prime line-up. Here's all about it:

1. G20 (2025)

Amazon Prime release date: 10 April 2025

10 April 2025 Genres: Thriller, action

Thriller, action Major actors: Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodríguez

Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Ramón Rodríguez Director: Patricia Riggen

G20 is among the standout Hollywood hits new on Prime in April 2025. It is a tense political thriller where the U.S. President, played by Viola Davis, faces a dangerous hostage crisis at the G20 summit. She must use diplomacy and strategy to protect world leaders and stop the threat.

Sleeper movies coming to Amazon Prime in April 2025

These underrated films (not Amazon Originals) offer great stories and fresh perspectives, making them worth a watch. Here are some hidden gems on Amazon Prime this April that deserve more attention:

1. Conclave (2024)

Original release date: 25 October 2024

25 October 2024 Availability on Amazon Prime: From 13 April 2025

From 13 April 2025 Genres: Thriller, drama

Thriller, drama Major actors: Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow

Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow Director: Edward Berger

Conclave is a gripping political thriller that delves into one of the world's most secretive events—the election of a new pope. Directed by Edward Berger, the film follows Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) as he leads the College of Cardinals in selecting the next leader of the Catholic Church.

However, as the deliberations unfold, Lawrence uncovers deep-seated secrets and scandals that could shake the Vatican. With a stellar cast of Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, and Isabella Rossellini, Conclave delivers intense drama, suspenseful twists, and thought-provoking intrigue.

2. Gladiator II (2024)

Original release date: 25 October 2024

25 October 2024 Availability on Amazon Prime: 22 April 2025

22 April 2025 Genres: Action, adventure, drama

Action, adventure, drama Major actors: Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal

Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal Director: Ridley Scott

Gladiator II follows Lucius Verus Aurelius, the exiled Prince of Rome, captured and forced to fight as a gladiator. As he battles for survival in the Colosseum, he must confront his past and find the strength to challenge the corrupt twin emperors ruling Rome.

Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius, is known for his breakout role in Aftersun and the series Normal People. Pedro Pascal, as General Acacius, has starred in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. Denzel Washington portrays a former slave who rises to power.

3. Speak No Evil (2024)

Original release date: 13 September 2024 (USA)

13 September 2024 (USA) Availability on Amazon Prime: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Drama, horror, thriller

Drama, horror, thriller Major actors: James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy

James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Scoot McNairy Director: James Watkins

Speak No Evil is a chilling psychological horror film that explores the unsettling dynamics between strangers. The story follows a Danish family who, after meeting a friendly Dutch couple on vacation, accept an invitation to visit them at their remote countryside home.

4. The Menu (2022)

Original release date: 18 November 2022

18 November 2022 Availability on Amazon Prime: From 1 April 2025

From 1 April 2025 Genres: Comedy, horror, thriller

Comedy, horror, thriller Major actors: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult

Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult Director: Mark Mylod

The Menu is a dark horror-thriller set in the world of fine dining. A group of elite guests travel to a secluded island for an exclusive meal prepared by Chef Slowik. As the night progresses, they realise the menu holds shocking and sinister surprises.

The film stars Ralph Fiennes as the mysterious chef, with Anya Taylor-Joy as Margot, a guest who challenges his unsettling vision. Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, and John Leguizamo add to the suspense and dark humour. The Menu is directed by Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones).

What's new on Prime Video in April 2025?

Prime Video has some exciting new releases in April 2025. The Bondsman, a supernatural series starring Kevin Bacon, premieres on the third. G20, an action thriller featuring Viola Davis, arrives on the tenth. #1 Happy Family USA, a satirical animated comedy, and Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, a new anime series, debut on the eighth.

What is the #1 movie on Amazon Prime?

As of this writing, the current #1 movie on Amazon Prime is Holland. It is currently trending in Prime Video's top 10 movies list. Other popular movies include Twisters, an action blockbuster, and You're Cordially Invited, a comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon.

What are some underrated picks on Prime in April 2025?

Some underrated gems on Amazon Prime Video this April include Death at a Funeral, a British comedy full of chaos and secrets, and Passengers, a sci-fi drama starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. There's also Safe House, an action-packed thriller with Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds.

Above are some of the top picks new on Amazon Prime in April 2025. From thrilling premieres to long-awaited returns, these titles offer something for every viewer. Whether you're into intense action, gripping drama, or laugh-out-loud comedy, April's lineup has plenty to enjoy.

