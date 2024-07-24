Enzo Maresca, Chelsea's new head coach, has disclosed his stance on Enzo Fernandez's controversial racist chant video

The Blues boss must deal with his first crisis as the midfielder's actions have cast a shadow over their pre-season preparations

Meanwhile, the player at the centre of the racism saga, Fernandez, is expected to join his Chelsea teammates in the coming days

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has expressed his thoughts on the controversial video involving Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues midfielder found himself in hot water after live-streaming a celebratory chant with his Argentina teammates that was deemed both racist and transphobic.

Enzo Maresca has shared his thoughts on the controversial Enzo Fernandez racist chant ahead of Chelsea's pre-season. Photos by Lyndsay Radnedge/ISI Photos and NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The appalling incident occurred following Argentina's Copa America triumph over Colombia and has since sparked widespread outrage.

Following the backlash, Fernandez issued an apology for his involvement, but the damage had already been done.

What should have been a joyous celebration for Argentina turned into a scandal, invariably casting a shadow over Chelsea's pre-season preparations.

According to Goal, Maresca, the new Blues boss, is now tasked with managing the fallout from Fernandez’s actions, which have somewhat tarnished the latter's reputation.

Chelsea coach breaks silence on Enzo Fernandez's racist chant video

Addressing the issue publicly for the first time, Maresca, the former Leicester City manager, offered a measured response.

"He apologised, and the club also gave a statement. The situation is clear," the 44-year-old tactician said, as cited by Albiceleste Talk.

"In the end, they're all human beings. I don’t think there's any bad intention. It can happen."

Meanwhile, the club itself has also launched an investigation and condemned all forms of discriminatory behaviour in a statement.

When will Enzo Fernandez join his Chelsea teammates?

Enzo Fernandez is currently enjoying an extended vacation due to his participation in the 2024 Copa America, but he is expected to return in the coming days.

He is set to rejoin his Chelsea teammates shortly, with his return scheduled for July 29.

Lionel Messi criticised for 'abandoning' Enzo Fernandez

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Lionel Messi faced harsh criticism from ex-Chelsea and West Ham forward Carlton Cole for his silence on Enzo Fernandez's racism controversy.

The Argentine captain has not addressed the video Fernandez posted on Instagram following La Albiceleste's Copa America victory.

Cole stressed in an interview with talkSPORT that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner must speak out on the matter.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh