A Catholic priest has shared the significance behind the 12 coins placed in Pope Francis' coffin before sealing

The commemorative coins, made of gold, silver, and copper, were placed in a special pouch alongside the rogito (papal death certificate)

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, and was laid to rest in Rome following a solemn ceremony on Saturday, April 26

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Catholic priest, Reverend Father Emmanuel Ehioma, has shared educational insights into a little-known tradition in papal burials following Pope Francis' funeral.

According to the priest, who is also known as Fada Mentor, indicated that 12 commemorative coins were placed inside the late Pope's coffin as part of the burial ritual.

Pope Francis' coffin gets sealed on April 25, 2025, after 12 coins and other items were put in. These coins are only for illustration. Photo source: Facebook/Rome Reports, Getty Images/Evry Onefive

Source: Facebook

Pope Francis' passing and burial

Pope Francis passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, barely 24 hours after celebrating Mass on Easter Sunday.

According to a statement from the Vatican, signed by Cardinal Carmelengo Kevin Farrell, Francis, the 266th pontiff, passed at about 7.35 am. He had been in office since 2013.

The 88-year-old, who had been suffering from a lung disease, was hospitalised at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on February 14, 2025, after suffering from bronchitis, and only made his first public appearance in weeks on Easter Sunday.

Following his death, Pope Francis' remains were laid in state in an open casket for Catholics and others to pay their last respects.

The BBC reports that thousands filed past the late Pope's casket, which was sealed at 18:00 GMT on Friday under the supervision of Cardinal Farrell.

Vatican News indicated that the Pope's pallium, medals minted during his pontificate, as well as a "Rogito" or Deed summarising his life and papacy, were also placed inside the coffin, alongside the coffin.

Priest explains coins in Pope Francis' coffin

Explaining the ritual, Fada Mentor stated that the 12 coins symbolise the 12 years of Pope Francis' papacy and were specifically selected because they were minted during his tenure.

In a Facebook post, Fada Mentor explained that the Vatican traditionally produces a commemorative coin for each year of a pontiff's leadership.

"A pouch containing some coins and medals minted during Pope Francis' tenure as a pontiff are placed in the coffin along with a tube containing the rogito. The coins are made of gold, silver and copper. A coin is produced for each year of the Pope's tenure, which means that 12 coins were placed in a bag inside Pope Francis' coffin."

Watch a video below to see how Pope Francis' coffin was sealed:

After the sealing of the late pontiff's zinc coffin, it was transported to the St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome for burial on Saturday, April 26, 2025, with several thousands of people lining up along the streets to bid him farewell.

The main funeral celebration for Pope Francis was held at St. Peter's Square at 08:00 GMT on Saturday, April 26, 2025, marking the beginning of the Novemdiales, an ancient tradition of nine days of mourning and Masses for the repose of the late Pope’s soul.

The 88-year-old Pope Francis is resting at St. Mary Major Basilica in Rome. Photo source: Vatican News

Source: Getty Images

Trump, other leaders attend Pope Francis' funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and foreign delegations, attended the funeral.

Among the notables were Prince William, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Dignitaries from 170 foreign delegations were originally expected to attend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh