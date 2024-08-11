Mohammed Kudus has been backed for the prestigious African Player of the Year Award ahead of Ademola Lookman

Kudus is preparing with his West Ham United teammates ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign

Lookman is gearing up with Atalanta as they prepare to face European powerhouse Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup

Former Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has thrown his weight behind Mohammed Kudus for the prestigious African Player of the Year Award.

Kudus made an immediate impact at West Ham following his transfer from Ajax last summer, swiftly establishing himself as a key player.

Mohammed Kudus and Ademola Lookman have been tipped as the favourites for the 2024 African Player of the Year. Photos: Richard Heathcote/West Ham United FC.

The impact of Kudus at West Ham

The Black Stars playmaker had a standout season in both the English Premier League and European competitions with West Ham United.

During the past season, Kudus scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Premier League and five goals in the Europa League for West Ham, per Transfermarkt.

Beyond his club achievements, the 24-year-old has been a crucial player for Ghana’s national team.

During the Africa Cup of Nations, Kudus shone as Ghana’s top performer, earning two Man of the Match awards for his role as an attacking midfielder.

The case of Ademola Lookman

Kudus will be vying for this year’s award against Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta's victory over Leverkusen in the 2023/24 Europa League catapulted the Super Eagles marksman to the forefront of the race for the 2024 African Footballer of the Year.

Lookman's historic hat trick in the final was the first in a one-legged European final since Pierino Prati's trio for AC Milan against Ajax in the 1969 European Cup, per Diario AS.

The win also ended Leverkusen’s 51-match unbeaten streak and secured Atalanta’s first trophy in 61 years.

For Gian Piero Gasperini, aged 66, it marked his first-ever managerial trophy, making the night a remarkable one for the Super Eagles striker.

Reason Kudus should win Africa Player of the Year

However, former Black Stars coach Akonnor is confident that Kudus has the qualities needed to secure the African Player of the Year award.

The ex-Wolfsburg midfielder believes the ex-Ajax maestro has been the most impactful African player from last season and into the upcoming campaign.

"It's not because I'm a Ghanaian, but Kudus so far is the best African footballer at the moment," Akonnor told YEN.com.gh.

"What he achieved at West Ham just last season alone is enough to aid him to win the African Player of the Year award.

"People do mention [Ademola] Lookman's name but he wasn't a better player than Kudus all season.

Akonnor opined that Kudus has demonstrated his ability to perform at any team and in any league, subtly hinting at Lookman’s less successful stint in the Premier League.

"Kudus didn't put a foot wrong during his stint with Ajax," the former Kotoko gaffer remarked.

Yes, he suffered injuries here and there but he showcased he's their best player any time he was fit.

"Trust me, he can play for any team in Europe and in any league. The same cannot be said about Lookman, who struggled a bit in the Premier League.

Kudus is training with his West Ham United teammates in preparation for the upcoming Premier League season, while Lookman is getting ready with Atalanta for their clash against European powerhouse Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Kudus warns EPL defenders

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus says he is ready for the upcoming English Premier League campaign despite high expectations from fans of West Ham.

Kudus excelled in his first season in England, starring for the Hammers with 14 goals and six assists across all competitions.

The Ghana international also ended the season as the most successful dribbler in Europe's top seven leagues.

