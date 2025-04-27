A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, entreated the party members to come together for a common purpose

Kennedy Agyapong said it is time for all party members to come together in unity so they can work to win power in 2028

Social media users who saw his post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on his speech

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong called on party members to be united so they can work together and win the 2028 election.

Kennedy Agyapong said this when he donated GH¢1 million to the party to cover its operational costs.

Kennedy Agyapong entreats all NPP members to be united so they can win the 2028 election. Photo credit: @honkenagy

In a post on X, Kennedy Agyapong said he learnt the party was struggling to cover its administrative costs just four months into opposition, and as a member who loves the NPP, he decided to support financially.

“The NPP is my home, and in difficult times, family shows up. When I heard that the party was struggling to cover even basic operational costs just a few months into opposition, it weighed heavily on my heart. I felt it was only right to step in and offer my widow’s mite to help alleviate the financial challenges the party is facing.”

“To that end, I have donated one million Ghana cedis to the National Executives to support the party’s running costs,” he added.

The former Member of Parliament for Assin Central used the opportunity to call for unity among party members.

“This is a time for unity, fair play, and common purpose. We are one big family, and together we shall win power in 2028.”

Netizens comment on Kennedy Agyapong’s call for unity

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Kennedy Agyapong on X. Read them below:

@Xcedis1 said:

“Sir, your people are selfish and wicked, they’ve done it to Ghanaians and now they are doing it to the party, they are hiding all the money they looted to feed themselves for the next 8 years because they know coming back to power in the next 4 years will not be possible. Fear them and live long. You should have given thema showdown, but because you want to be president 😂.”

@jethro_kobby wrote:

“Sir, your introduction was needless. Explaining to the public about what the party is going through was not necessary. If you think it is wise to donate something to the party’s coffers, you needn’t come here to expose whatever the party is going through to the world…in this country.”

@ryteous_ said:

“I have only seen that you got 73% during NPP primaries, I only suggest you visit Apostle Francis Amoako Atta to unveil you before Jesus Christ. You are destined to be president, but you need the oil. Listen and obey, please🙏 .”

@chrisNetSavvy wrote:

“When others sit back and watch, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong steps up! 1 million cedis to support NPP’s operations—not for show, but for love of the party. Leadership isn’t noise, it’s action. This is the unity we need to win 2028. #KenForThePeople.”

@ContactMasel said:

“NPP struggling financially? Jesus Christ..coming where 2028? You must be joking...save your looted money oo, the state will come for it.”

@NanaaBaah wrote:

“Register members, let them pay dues & reciprocate by letting them all vote in all internal contests, rather than letting a few ppl bankroll the party, then capture & dictate to the party.”

