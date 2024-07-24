Nico Williams is keeping his cool amidst the swirling rumours linking him to Barcelona and other top European clubs

With a juicy £49million exit fee flashing in his Athletic Bilbao contract, potential suitors will fancy their chances at snapping him up

However, the Euro 2024 star has been warned by a Spanish defender against considering a move to Barcelona this summer

Nico Williams's recent Instagram activity has stirred transfer speculation.

The 22-year-old, who played a starring role in Spain's Euro 2024 victory, has been linked with a move away from Athletic Club this summer.

Nico Williams dropped a two-word message on Instagram, fuelling transfer reports. Photo by Zhizhao Wu.

Source: Getty Images

Despite being under contract with the Basque club, Williams has attracted attention from some of Europe's top guns.

Nico's impressive performances at the European Championship, where he scored two goals—including one in the final—across six games, have heightened interest in him.

His displays at the Euros, combined with a £49 million exit clause in his Bilbao contract, make his exit plausible.

Barcelona and Arsenal are leading the race to sign the speedy winger, with multiple reports suggesting that Williams prefers a move to Barca.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Catalan giants are increasingly confident of securing Williams' agreement on contract terms.

La Blaugrana believes it has convinced the speedster of its project, with La Liga's approval of financial fair play being a crucial step.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao's manager, Ernesto Valverde, remains hopeful that Williams will stay, urging the club's faithfuls to remain calm.

Nico Williams' cryptic 2-word message amid transfer interests

Reflecting this sentiment, Williams posted a serene Instagram picture featuring a sunset and boat backdrop with the caption "Calm down," accompanied by a head massage emoji, Daily Star reports.

Nico Williams cautioned against joining Barcelona

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also highlighted that Nico Williams had been cautioned against signing with FC Barcelona despite the club's strong interest.

Athletic Club veteran Oscar de Marcos advised his teammate to think twice about the potential transfer.

The 35-year-old recognised the pressure on the player but voiced his hope that the rising star would stay with Athletic Club.

