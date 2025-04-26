The Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, is expected to step down from his position not too long after he turned 40 years old

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, after stepping down, will announce his successor and the birth of a new company

The wealthy business mogul, through his leadership, has made Bills Micro Credit a household name in the financial sector

The Chief Executive Officer of Quick Angels and Board Chairman of Bills Micro Credit, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, is expected to announce his resignation from his executive role.

The young millionaire is expected to retire from his executive role so he can focus on other ventures.

It is expected that , who turned 40 years old recently, will announce his decision to retire on Monday, April 28, 2025.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, after announcing his retirement, would take the opportunity to announce his successor and launch a new company.

The new company will be called RNAQ Holdings, where he will assume the role of President.

The event to announce his retirement and new company will also be used to acknowledge Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s outstanding leadership journey.

His stepping down will also usher in a new era for the Bills and Quick Angels under new leadership.

Under his leadership, the micro-credit company has grown steadily to become a household name in Ghana. The business has increased access to short-term financing for small firms and individuals who are typically underserved by traditional banks.

Richard Quaye hired 2000 vendors for party

In March 2025, Richard Nii Armah Quaye turned 40 years old and organised a party at the Independence Square in the Greater Accra Region.

The Bills Credit founder tapped many Ghanaian businesses, which contributed to making his once-in-a-lifetime lavish 40th birthday a success.

Reports indicated that the business mogul hired the services of 2,000 businesses to make his extravagant party a success.

Some social media users have commented on the official event video, which is trending on Instagram.

Richard Quaye's friends gave him 3 cars

Meanwhile, Richard Nii-Armah Quaye's friends and business partners gave him three expensive cars at his birthday party on March 22, 2025.

His friends told him that there were more presents in his house since they could not transport everything to the party venue.

In a video, the birthday celebrant looked excited as he received his gifts.

GRA probes Bills Micro Credit founder

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) investigated Richard Nii-Armah Quaye after his lavish party.

According to reports, the probe is linked to an assessment of his income tax filings, which is said to be routine.

However, the GRA denied reports that it had frozen Richard's accounts. Meanwhile, it emerged that the FIC has done so.

Richard Nii-Armah Quaye unbothered about GRA probe

However, Richard Quaye seemed not to care about the GRA probe into his finances as he shared photos and videos on his Instagram from his birthday party.

The wealthy businessman shared the images and footage around the time when news broke that the GRA was investigating him, making it look like he was not bothered

In the posts, he expressed his gratitude to all the guests who made it to his birthday party.

