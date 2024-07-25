Manchester United Announce 29 Man Squad for United States Trip: Lenny Yoro In, Zirkzee Out
- Manchester United have unveiled their 29-man squad for the pre-season tour in the United States of America
- Recent signing Joshua Zirkzee is not part of the squad as he continues to take his summer break following Euro 2024
- The Old Trafford outfit will face Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool as well as Spanish club Real Betis
Premier League side Manchester United have revealed their 29-man squad for the pre-season tour in the United States.
The Red Devils, having already played two warm-up matches on their way to the States, are looking to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming season.
Who will Man United face in the USA?
Erik ten Hag's squad will face Premier League rivals Arsenal on July 28 at the SoFi Stadium, followed by a match against La Liga's Real Betis on July 31 in San Diego, per the club's website.
They will conclude their US tour with a clash against Liverpool on August 3 before returning to England.
Who's in Erik ten Hag's 29-man squad?
According to the Express, the squad includes many first-team players who participated in friendlies against Rosenborg and Rangers.
Goalkeepers Andre Onana and Tom Heaton are joined by young talents Radek Vitek and Dermot Mee.
New £52 million signing Leny Yoro is set to join defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans.
The midfield features Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount, and Hannibal.
With Rasmus Hojlund's return, the attack is nearly at full strength, though they will miss summer signing Joshua Zirkzee.
Manchester United's full 29-man squad:
Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Radek Vitek, Dermot Mee
Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marc Jurado, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Rhys Bennett, Tyler Amass
Midfielders: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Jack Fletcher, Scott McTominay, Maxi Oyedele, Hannibal Mejbri, James Scanlon and Sam Mather
Forwards: Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund, Ethan Wheatley, Antony and Amad Diallo.
Man United to offload 6 top players
YEN.com.gh also reported that Manchester United plans to sell several senior players this summer to raise funds for new acquisitions.
The club has already sold Mason Greenwood, Willy Kambwala, and Alvaro Fernandez for significant amounts, with Donny van de Beek also leaving.
Additionally, the Glazers are reportedly open to selling Lindelof and Wan-Bissaka and are considering offers for Maguire, McTominay, Eriksen, and Casemiro.
