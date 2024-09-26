Black Stars defender Abdul Mumin has been nominated for a top La Liga award for September

The Ghana international scored a sumptuous goal in the La Liga game against Osasuna this month

Abdul Mumin has been pivotal for Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish top division in the new campaign

Ghana defender Abdul Mumin Sulemana has been nominated for the Goal of the Month award in the Spanish La Liga.

The Black Stars centre-back's strike against Osasuna in Rayo Vallecano's 3-1 victory is in contention for the top award for September.

The goal was Abdul Mumin's first of the season and his second goal contribution in the new La Liga campaign.

Abdul Mumin scores for Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga against Osasuna. Photo: Federico Titone/SOPA Images/LightRocket.

The former Vitoria Guimaraes player received a pass from the left before thunderously hitting it with his left foot from a difficult angle to beat the Osasuna shot-stopper.

Abdul Mumin will face competition from Osasuna's Raul Garcia and Sandro Ramirez of UD Las Palmas for the gong, per La Liga.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate is enjoying a good season with Rayo Vallecano this season. He joined the La Liga club in the summer of 2022 from Vitoria Guimaraes.

Abdul Mumin continues to shine in La Liga

The Black Stars defender played a key role as Rayo Vallecano held Girona in the Spanish top flight on matchday 7 of the season.

His performances has been important to Vallecano's decent start to the season, with the club sitting ninth on the table after seven matches.

The 26-year-old has featured in all seven games, scoring a goal and delivering an assist, per Transfermarkt.

He is also a regular member of the Black Stars, playing the games against Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.

Abdul Mumin scores in Rayo win

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian defender Abdul Mumin showcased his attacking prowess with a stunning goal for Rayo Vallecano against Osasuna on Monday, September 16.

The 26-year-old, who has been in impressive form since the season's start, quickly put the frustrations of the international break behind him with a moment of brilliance.

Abdul Mumin leads Vallecano comeback with stunning goal Trailing 1-0 after Raul Garcia's strike in the 27th minute, Rayo Vallecano faced the prospect of a third consecutive defeat, per Western Slope Now.

