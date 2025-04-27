Actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has shared her difficulty in engaging in love relationships in recent times

The actress indicated that she is not interested or bothered about relationships and wondered if it's about her age

Fella's tweet triggered loads of reactions from her followers, with some sharing varying opinions

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui has ignited fresh conversation about her relationship status following a thought-provoking tweet.

Fella, who will turn 30 on August 20, 2025, publicly questioned her changing attitude toward romantic relationships.

Actress Fella Makafui says she is uninterested in relationships one year after divorcing rapper Medikal. Photo source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

According to her, she does not find love affairs interesting anymore and wondered if it was because of her age.

"I want to ask a very honest question. Do you become that unbothered and uninterested in relationships when you've been single for a while? Or is it because I'm getting closer to my 30s?"

See Fella's post below:

Fella Makafui's marriage to Medikal and divorce

The actress's introspective question comes almost a year after the collapse of her marriage to rapper Medikal.

Fella and Medikal married in a lavish ceremony in March 2020 and welcomed a daughter named Island Frimpong shortly thereafter.

In early 2024, the celebrity couple faced persistent rumours of relationship troubles. The rumours turned into a full-blown saga in May when Fella packed out of their matrimonial home and confirmed their breakup.

Since the divorce, Fella Makafui has maintained a relatively private stance on her personal life in recent months despite her previous history of public displays of affection with Medikal.

Moments of Medikal and Fella Makafui at their wedding on March 7, 2020. Photo source: @albaexperience

Source: Original

Reactions to Fella Makafui's position on relationships

Fella's tweet resonated with many of her followers, who shared their experiences with changing relationship priorities as they matured. Some commenters suggested the actress might be experiencing a natural change in her approach to romance rather than simply responding to being single. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below.

@iam_bebright said:

"I’m not in my 30s yet, but the truth is, relationships can be draining — especially when you’re a young man still trying to find your way in life. I believe you should stay focused on your goals; everything else will fall into place. Stay single if you haven’t found the right person yet."

@Chocomilobabes said:

"Well, the whole love thing is overrated and is scam so better being single."

@Maxibrown2 said:

"When you have other things important than relationships in your life. YES. For a woman your age with a kid. You want to chase the bag. Build some businesses. And this takes much of your energy. So I think it is normal."

Fella Makafui covers Medikal's name tattoo

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh recently reported that Fella Makafui had stirred conversation online after a video surfaced showing her covering up the tattoo of Medikal's name on her arm.

The tattoo, which once symbolised her deep affection for the rapper, had been a bold declaration of love—one she previously stated she would never remove.

However, with ongoing rumours surrounding Medikal's budding connection with fellow artist Eazzy, Fella appeared to be moving on.

The video sparked mixed reactions across social media, with some fans applauding her decision, while others expressed surprise over the change of heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh