Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty has channelled Nana Akua Addo on her entertainment show

The style influencer wore a beautiful dress similar to what Nana Akua Addo wore for her birthday photoshoot

Some social media users have praised Empress Gifty's glam team for always making her go viral with her looks

Award-winning Ghanaian singer and media personality Gifty Adorye, widely known as Empress Gifty, has once again dazzled her fans with a breathtaking look showcased on her Instagram.

The current dynamic host of the popular live entertainment show United Showbiz left her followers in awe as she donned a striking black and white ruched gown that perfectly complemented her figure.

Empress Gifty slays in a stylish black and white dress. Photo credits: @empress_gifty and @nanaakuaaddo.

Source: Instagram

Designed by a talented local fashion designer, the exquisite gown was crafted from rich black suede fabric, featuring a three-quarter length that gracefully swept the floor.

The design intricately highlighted her upper silhouette, accentuating her elegance as she posed confidently for the cameras.

The contrasting silky white fabric that traced her curves added a touch of glamour, allowing her to radiate beauty as she modelled effortlessly in trending videos.

Empress Gifty, known for her youthful appearance, sported gorgeous braided hair that framed her face beautifully.

Her flawless makeup, characterised by a bold lip colour and smoky eyes, further enhanced her striking look, making her resemble a radiant goddess.

To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with double pearl earrings that perfectly matched her elegant necklace, along with stylish bracelets and eye-catching rings that added a touch of sophistication.

To elevate her outfit to new heights, Empress Gifty accessorised with fashionable oversized sunglasses, giving her an air of chic sophistication.

Empress Gifty's new look has become the talk of the town after she shared the beautiful videos on Instagram.

The Instagram video of Empress Gifty's outfit is below:

Nana Akua Addo rocks a sleeveless ruched dress

In a delightful twist, Ghanaian actress and style influencer Nana Akua Addo was the first Ghanaian celebrity to rock the trendy ruched dresses.

She recently made waves on social media with a breathtaking video celebrating her birthday on March 9, 2025.

The beloved style icon stunned in a figure-hugging, sleeveless black and white dress that flawlessly accentuated her waist, truly embodying the essence of glamour for her birthday shoot.

Nana Akua Addo adorned herself with a stunning side-parted hairstyle that cascaded gracefully, enhancing her already captivating features.

Her makeup was nothing short of magical, incorporating long, dramatic eyelashes that emphasised her striking eyes. She completed her birthday look with beautiful earrings and matching fashionable rings, ensuring she was the centre of attention on her special day.

The Instagram video of Nana Akua Addo's outfit is below:

Empress Gifty shows off her bare face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian gospel musician Empress Gifty, who turned heads with her flawless face.

The style influencer wore a two-piece ensemble and turned heads with her smooth, bare face without acne or blemishes.

The brand influencer shared more details about her skincare routine in the viral video, which became the talk of the town.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh