On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Lead Pastor at Empowerment Worship Centre, Gideon Danso, introduced his fiancée to his congregants

Less than a week after introducing Gina Nipah, the two got married in a private event and spent little money

Social media users said they were happy for the pastor and applauded him for spending little on his marriage ceremony

The Lead Pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre, Prophet Gideon Danso, has legally wedded her fiancée less than a week after introducing her to his congregants.

Gideon Danso and his newly-wedded wife looked excited when they were introduced to the members as a couple.

EWC’s Gideon Danso says it cost him GH¢600 to marry his beautiful wife, Gina Nipah. Photo credit: @GideonDansoMinistries

In a Facebook video, Apostle Reverend Ben Doku, the founder of Overcomers Outreach Family Church, introduced the couple to the congregants of Empowerment Worship Centre.

“I came here to announce to you that in the course of the week, something happened. What happened is that your lead pastor, Prophet Gideon Danso, got married. I’m here to announce to you, God has given you a mother.”

The couple walked forward as the congregation cheered to show their excitement for their Lead Pastor. In a response, he told them that it cost him GH¢600 to marry his wife.

“Whether you believe it or not, it cost me GH¢600. There was no makeup, no suit, no veil. I called Reverend, he came, we signed, we took vows, he blessed us, we served Malt and Fanta. No food, no nothing. I don’t owe anybody.”

“I want to thank God for Gina. This girl is special. She has saved my pocket to build a church, to build a house for us to live in. I’m praying that at Stand in the Gap, Sunday, I will have prepared food for everybody to eat and worship the Lord. But between then and now, I’m a married man with GH¢600. It wasn’t planned; it happened the way God wanted it. The Lord has done it. It is finished,” he concluded.

A few days before they got married, Gideon Danso introduced his fiancée, Gina, to the church, and everyone was excited.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians congratulate Gideon Danso on his marriage

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Gideon Danso on Facebook. Read them below:

Emmanuel Seyram Duku said:

“What you have done has truly lifted you sir! This is wisdom indeed! You have liberated many who a caught in the clutches of planning expensive marriages they can barely afford. The impact of this will be felt far and wide. This also lets the entire congregation know how humble and caring their new mother is. A woman of great faith and wisdom. God bless your union. Congratulations!!”

Lore Shilonzy wrote:

“That is it. Marriage is between two people. When God is the centre of it, that's all.”

Thelma Bentil said:

“It is finished ✅️ ampa congratulations to you, our father Gideon Danso and our mother @ginanipah. Thank you, Lord, for all you have done. We bless you.”

Stephanie Mills wrote:

“Love the style though. Special woman indeed. She knows the value of what she has is greater than an insanely expensive ceremony. God bless you, Mama Gina.”

Naa Anyeley Nai said:

“This is true leadership with a good example…. most of your members are young and the example set is a very great one!! God bless you always, Sir !!!🙏.”

Owusu Connie wrote:

“Unbelievable! Indeed, this is a MoG. CONGRATULATIONS! God bless your marriage.”

Bridget Akpai said:

“This is how I want my marriage to be: simplicity at its peak.”

