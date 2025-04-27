Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere was the host extraordinaire at the launch of the Ghana Gold pendant jewellery

The GHOne TV morning show host looked effortlessly chic in a custom-made kente gown to the high-profile event

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's gorgeous outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere captivated attendees as the extraordinary host of the Ghana Gold pendant jewellery launch on April 26, 2025, held at the prestigious Accra International Conference Centre.

The event, themed “Experience Ghana: Gateway to Africa,” promised a vibrant blend of tourism, music, arts, and cultural celebration, drawing in a diverse audience eager to engage with Ghana’s rich heritage.

Serwaa Amihere slays in kente at the launch of Ghana Gold pendant jewellery. Photo credit: @ghkwaku.

At the centre of the evening’s festivities was the grand unveiling of the Ghana Gold Pendant, a beautifully crafted jewellery piece embodying national pride and cultural significance.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail and profound meaning, this pendant symbolises Ghana’s artistic legacy while promoting unity, strength, and identity among its people.

Serwaa Amihere, known for her tenacity as a serial entrepreneur and media figure, looked every bit the fashion icon in a stunning, colourful kente gown that accentuated her curves.

The gown featured exquisite giant petal appliqué detailing that elegantly cascaded from her shoulders to the waistline on one side, creating a striking visual effect.

The designer chose a luxurious lace fabric, skillfully blended to create a soft yet radiant appearance that beautifully complemented her flawless skin.

Serwaa Amihere's hairstyle, a sleek frontal lace ponytail, added to her polished look, while her flawless makeup highlighted her features, giving her an ethereal glow.

To complete her ensemble, Serwaa accessorised with Gye Nyame gold earrings and matching bracelets, which further celebrated her Ghanaian heritage, as she confidently strutted in black strappy heels at this high-profile event.

The Instagram video of Serwaa Amihere's kente outfit is below:

Serwaa Amihere expands her businesses

Serwaa Amihere, alongside her younger sister Maame Gyamfua Yeboah, announced the relocation of their beauty and fashion brand to an upscale new venue.

They recently showcased the sophisticated interior and decor of their new space through a detailed video shared on Instagram, providing a glimpse into their fashion-forward aesthetic.

At the launch, Serwaa exuded elegance in a form-fitting red bodycon dress, while her sister turned heads in a chic black ensemble, both showcasing their unique styles.

The event attracted many notable figures, including Nana Aba Anamoah, the founder of Women of Valour, along with other influential female personalities from the industry, each contributing to an unforgettable night celebrating Ghanaian culture and creativity.

Source: YEN.com.gh