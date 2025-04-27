Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kwabena Yeboah Dead: Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman Production Mourns Its Late Member
by  Peter Ansah 2 min read
  • Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman Productions has lost Kwabena Yeboah, one of its seasoned stage actors
  • The sad news has thrown Ghana's theatre and film community into a state of mourning
  • Social media has been awash with tributes in the late actor's honour ever since his death was announced

Kwabena Yeboah, a stage actor renowned for his roles with Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman Productions, has died.

Kwabena Yeboah
Uncle Ebo Whyte's stage actor, Kwabena Yeboah, dies. Photo source: KwabenaYeboah
News about the actor's demise began to surface online on April 25. The cause of his death has yet to be communicated.

Neither the renowned playwright nor social media accounts related to his company, Roverman Productions, have reacted to Kwabena Yeboah's demise.

Kwabena Yeboah's last post on Facebook, where he normally shared snippets of his stage work, was on January 26, 2025.

On that day, the deceased actor shared a photo of himself in a new hairstyle. He accompanied the post with the caption "Things we do for work and passion."

The post suggested that Kwabena Yeboah's last-shared photo was a look for one of his stage roles.

Kwabena Yeboah, an alumnus of Opoku Ware Senior High School and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, appeared in several of Uncle Ebo's plays, including I Want To Feed You, in which he played the role of a pastor.

About a year ago, he shared the funeral poster of a woman believed to be his mother, who was buried on June 29, 2024, in Bantama.

Ebenezer Kwabena Yeboah (Roverman Productions) was listed among the late woman's children.

Social media has been awash with tributes in honour of the late actor.

Francis Nutakor, a colleague in the theatre industry, is among several netizens who have spoken about the Roverman Productions loss.

The CEO of Nyansapo Productions shared a tribute saying,

"So sad. My condolences to the family and the team at Roverman Productions. Rest well Kwabena Yeboah."

A snippet of Kwabena Yeboah's role in Uncle Ebo Whyte's I Want To Feed You is below.

Actress Roselyn Ngissah loses her mother

In similar news, YEN.com.gh reported that Roselyn Ngissah also lost her mother, announcing the sad news on April 7.

The celebrated actress shared photos and paid tribute to Elizabeth Ngissah with a lengthy eulogy on her Instagram page.

Many Ghanaians, including notable celebrities, offered their condolences to Roselyn Ngissah after her mother's passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh

