Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo ended his goal-scoring drought in the Premier League for AFC Bournemouth

The 24-year-old had not scored in the English top flight since his strike against Nottingham on January 25

His goal on Monday night ensured that he etched his name in the sands of time with his strike against Fulham

Antoine Semenyo brought an end to his 10-game Premier League dry spell in emphatic fashion, netting a superb early goal in AFC Bournemouth's clash with Fulham on Monday, April 14.

The Ghanaian forward wasted no time making his mark, finding the back of the net just 53 seconds after kick-off.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates his goal against Fulham on April 14, 2025, with passion. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth.

Semenyo scores and sets record for Bournemouth

Semenyo's sublime strike was the Cherries’ quickest goal of the season, per BBC Sport.

His sharp finish came after capitalising on a loose clearance, taking control on the edge of the area, shifting the ball onto his left, and calmly tucking it past Fulham's goalkeeper, Bernd Leno.

The goal marked Semenyo’s first for Andoni Iraola's charges since his FA Cup effort against Everton, ending a frustrating spell that had seen him go eight consecutive matches across all competitions without registering a goal or assist.

His last contribution in the final third came during a 3-1 victory over Southampton on February 15, where he provided a well-timed assist.

Despite enduring a difficult run, the 24-year-old has remained a crucial component of Andoni Iraola’s setup.

His relentless pressing, willingness to stretch defences, and ability to operate across the front line make him a valuable tactical asset—even in goalless stretches.

Semenyo's impressive form this season

Aside from that, since the start of last season, Opta Joe records that Semenyo is one of four Premier League players to score at least eight goals with both his right foot (8) and left foot (8).

He shares this enviable feat along with Jean-Philippe Mateta (19R, 9L), Yoane Wissa (15R, 8L) and Chris Wood (13R, 8L).

Semenyo’s well-taken effort against Fulham not only revitalised his confidence but also brought his season tally to eight goals, equalling his total from the previous campaign.

The strike proved consequential in the grand scheme of events as Bournemouth held on to a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Cottagers.

With this breakthrough, the Black Stars attacker will be aiming to maintain momentum as Bournemouth continue their push to finish the season on a high.

Semenyo among top African performers in EPL

In a related story, YEN.com.gh spotlighted Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, who continues to impress in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

The Bournemouth forward netted his eighth goal of the campaign in a clash against Fulham on April 14, drawing level with Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi as the joint-fifth highest-scoring African in the league.

His consistent form has firmly positioned him among the standout African performers in England’s top flight this term.

