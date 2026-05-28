Abu Trica’s lawyer, Oliver Barker Vormawor, recalled the emotional moment his sister and mother came to him for legal help

His mother was said to have cried uncontrollably while his sister tried to calm her down during the difficult period

The lawyer said Abu Trica’s sister died a few days before he was released, making the story more painful

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The story surrounding Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has taken another emotional turn after his lawyer, Oliver Barker Vormawor, shared a painful memory about the late sister of his client.

Abu Trica’s lawyer leaves many emotional after the story about his late sister. Image credit: Ghana Eye, Oliver Barker Vormawor

Source: TikTok

In a post on X, Barker Vormawor recalled how Abu Trica’s sister and mother approached him after the socialite was arrested. According to him, the family was in deep pain and desperately wanted legal help for him.

Lawyer Oliver Barker Vormawor recalls family’s pain

He wrote:

“Life is so strange. When Abu Trica was arrested, one of the people who came to instruct us to represent him was his sister.”

The lawyer said the sister came with Abu Trica’s mother, who was emotionally broken over her son’s situation. He added that the mother cried continuously and feared the worst if nothing was done to help her son.

Oliver Barker Vormawor added:

“She came with his mother. His mother wouldn’t stop crying and kept telling me, ‘Lawyer, if you don’t help my son, I will die’.”

According to him, Abu Trica’s sister became the one consoling their mother during the difficult moment. She reportedly tried to calm her down and assured her that things would eventually be fine.

He said:

“The sister kept consoling their mother that everything would be fine, stop crying.”

Abu Trica's sister died before his release

However, what made the memory more painful was the sad timing of her death. Barker Vormawor said the sister did not live long enough to see Abu Trica regain his freedom.

He wrote:

“That sister did not live to see Abu Trica free. She died a few days before he was released!”

The lawyer ended the emotional post with the Twi expression “Nipa nsɛ hwee,” a phrase often used to describe how fragile and unpredictable life can be.

The post has since drawn attention on social media, with many people reacting to the painful family story.

Some sympathised with Abu Trica’s mother, while others described the situation as heartbreaking, considering how close the sister reportedly was to the legal struggle.

Check out the X post below:

Abu Trica, known in private life as Frederick Kumi, has been in the news in recent times over his legal issues abroad.

His case attracted public interest in Ghana, especially among people who followed his lifestyle and social media activities.

The lawyer’s latest post has now shifted part of the conversation to the family behind the public figure.

It showed the emotional burden carried by his relatives while they waited and hoped for his release.

For many who came across Barker Vormawor’s account, the saddest part was that Abu Trica’s sister stood by the family in their difficult moment but did not live to witness the outcome she had hoped for.

Legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor says spiritualists approached his team during the Abu Trica case. Photo credit Osagyefo Oliver Baker/Facebook

Source: Twitter

Oliver claims spiritual interventions are becoming distractions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said that his legal team has been approached by spiritualists and pastors offering “spiritual solutions” in the ongoing Abu Trica case.

According to him, the development is a distraction to the legal proceedings, which are already complex due to the international dimension of the case.

The case continues to generate public debate, both for its legal implications and the broader social conversations it has sparked around crime, justice, and spirituality.

Source: YEN.com.gh