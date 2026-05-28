Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Spared From Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice in Bangladesh
- A rare albino buffalo named Trump was spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice due to government intervention
- Bangladesh's Home Minister cited security concerns after public interest surged around the unique animal
- Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, making it a standout
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A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh named after Donald Trump has been spared from the Eid al-National Zoo sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention.
The animal had already been sold for ritual slaughter when authorities stepped in, citing security concerns after a surge of public interest.
Reuters reported that Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the buffalo to be spared and the buyer was refunded.
The buffalo was also moved to the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka.
"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and the unusual level of public interest," a ministry official said.
The Buffalo is unusually gentle and needs careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.
Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are dark, making it a standout during the peak Eid livestock season - though it was the nickname that likely saved its life.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.