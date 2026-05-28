A rare albino buffalo named Trump was spared from Eid al-Adha sacrifice due to government intervention

Bangladesh's Home Minister cited security concerns after public interest surged around the unique animal

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are ⁠dark, ​making it a standout

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A rare albino buffalo in Bangladesh named after Donald Trump has been spared ‌from the Eid al-National Zoo sacrifice after a last-minute government intervention.

The animal had already been sold for ritual slaughter when ​authorities stepped in, citing security concerns after a ⁠surge of public interest.

The albino buffalo nicknamed Donald Trump at a cattle farm ahead of Eid al-Adha. Credit: Abdul Goni/ Roberto Schmidt

Source: Getty Images

Reuters reported that Bangladesh Home Minister ​Salahuddin Ahmed ordered the buffalo to be spared and the buyer ​was refunded.

The buffalo was also moved to the Bangladesh National Zoo in Dhaka.

"At the last moment, the decision was taken to spare the ​buffalo from sacrifice due to security concerns and ​the unusual level of public interest," a ministry official said.

The Buffalo is unusually ​gentle and ⁠needs careful upkeep, including frequent feeding and regular baths.

Albino buffaloes are rare in Bangladesh, where most cattle are ⁠dark, ​making it a standout during the ​peak Eid livestock season - though it was the nickname that likely saved ​its life.

Viral Donald Trump Buffalo Spared From Eid Al-Adha Sacrifice in Bangladesh

Source: Getty Images

Source: YEN.com.gh