Barcelona Reportedly Make Joao Pedro Top Striker Target as Agent Lands in London for Talks
- Barcelona have reportedly opened talks for a key Chelsea FC striker target as transfer negotiations begin to heat up
- The Brazilian attacker has tallied 20 goals and six assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season
- Early discussions are underway as Barcelona look for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowksi
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Joao Pedro has reportedly emerged as the leading striker target for FC Barcelona, overtaking Julian Alvarez on the club’s shortlist due to increasing complications in negotiations for the Atletico Madrid forward.
According to reports, Barcelona sporting director Deco is in London for key talks, with Joao Pedro’s agent also arriving in the English capital for a packed schedule of meetings involving both Chelsea FC and Barcelona officials.
Barcelona target Joao Pedro of Chelsea
According to Mundo Deportivo, the agent’s visit is aimed at discussing Chelsea’s long-term plans for the Brazilian striker, who joined the club from Brighton for €63.7 million and remains under contract until 2033.
Despite being considered an important part of Chelsea’s project, the club’s absence from the Champions League next season could influence any future negotiations.
The representative is also expected to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, where further informal discussions could take place with Barcelona officials.
Joao Pedro enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in 48 appearances, strengthening his status as Barcelona’s priority attacking target.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh