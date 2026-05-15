Barcelona have reportedly opened talks for a key Chelsea FC striker target as transfer negotiations begin to heat up

The Brazilian attacker has tallied 20 goals and six assists in all competitions for Chelsea this season

Early discussions are underway as Barcelona look for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowksi

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Joao Pedro has reportedly emerged as the leading striker target for FC Barcelona, overtaking Julian Alvarez on the club’s shortlist due to increasing complications in negotiations for the Atletico Madrid forward.

According to reports, Barcelona sporting director Deco is in London for key talks, with Joao Pedro’s agent also arriving in the English capital for a packed schedule of meetings involving both Chelsea FC and Barcelona officials.

Barcelona reportedly plans to move for Chelsea's Joao Pedro. Image credit: Maciej Rogowski/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona target Joao Pedro of Chelsea

According to Mundo Deportivo, the agent’s visit is aimed at discussing Chelsea’s long-term plans for the Brazilian striker, who joined the club from Brighton for €63.7 million and remains under contract until 2033.

Despite being considered an important part of Chelsea’s project, the club’s absence from the Champions League next season could influence any future negotiations.

The representative is also expected to attend the FA Cup final at Wembley, where further informal discussions could take place with Barcelona officials.

Joao Pedro enjoyed an impressive season, scoring 20 goals and providing six assists in 48 appearances, strengthening his status as Barcelona’s priority attacking target.

Source: YEN.com.gh