Several important players have returned to Ghana’s squad ahead of the Wales friendly and World Cup preparations

Injury concerns continue for key stars, with some established names facing uncertain World Cup futures

Players returning from long-term setbacks now have an opportunity to impress the new coaching staff

The Black Stars have received a major boost ahead of their international friendly against Wales national football team after several key players returned to the squad.

New Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz announced his squad on Monday, May 25.

Baba Rahman, Ernest Nuamah and Abdul Mumin return to Ghana squad for Wales friendly

Source: Getty Images

The squad included five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards, although several familiar names were absent.

With competition for places intensifying ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, several established stars are now facing uncertainty over their places.

Big names including Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew are among 10 players reportedly at risk of missing Ghana’s final World Cup squad after being left out by Queiroz.

According to Reuters, Kudus will miss next month’s World Cup preparations due to injury after being excluded from Ghana’s preliminary 28-man squad.

The 25-year-old forward, who has scored 13 goals in 46 international appearances, suffered a quad injury in January and had initially been expected to return in March.

However, he suffered a setback in recovery and has not played since the period when Thomas Frank was still managing Tottenham.

Five notable players returning to Ghana's squad

Baba Rahman

One of the biggest talking points from the squad announcement is the return of Baba Abdul Rahman.

The defender returns to the national team for the first time since September 2023 after enjoying an impressive campaign with PAOK.

The Greece-based left-back made 47 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing three goals and three assists.

Rahman also endured difficult periods due to serious ACL injuries that kept him sidelined for lengthy spells.

Abdul Mumin

Another player returning after injury setbacks is Abdul Mumin.

The defender also suffered long spells out through ACL injuries, raising concerns over his availability for both club and country.

The injury kept him out of the Black Stars setup for more than a year.

However, he successfully returned to action toward the end of the season and earned a timely recall.

Mumin also recently made his comeback for Rayo Vallecano.

Ernest Nuamah

Ernest Nuamah also makes a long-awaited return.

The Olympique Lyonnais winger spent close to a year recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Nuamah recently returned to action after completing months of rehabilitation.

The Ghana winger ended a 13-month absence by coming off the bench during a Ligue 1 victory.

After spending 391 days away from competitive football and missing 54 matches for club and country, Nuamah finally made his comeback.

His absence included several of Ghana’s important World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Alidu Seidu

Alidu Seidu has also returned after missing Ghana’s March friendlies against Austria and Germany.

The defender underwent rehabilitation following successful surgery in December last year.

He has earned 20 appearances and scored once for Ghana since making his debut in 2022.

Seidu returned to club action in the closing stages of the season and showed encouraging signs during his recovery. His return offers Ghana additional defensive depth ahead of the World Cup preparations.

Augustine Boakye

Former WAFA SC graduate Augustine Boakye has also earned a place in Ghana’s provisional squad after impressive performances for AS Saint-Étienne.

The midfielder received his first senior national team call-up recently for a friendly against Mexico but was unable to join the squad.

Instead, he remained with Saint-Etienne due to crucial promotion play-off matches in French football.

Boakye has become an influential figure at club level and reportedly impressed Queiroz enough to earn a place in Ghana’s 28-man squad for the upcoming friendly against Wales on June 2, 2026.

Black Stars begin Cardiff camp

Their return provides a timely boost for Carlos Queiroz as the Ghana coach continues shaping his plans ahead of the World Cup and evaluates players before selecting his final squad.

The upcoming friendly against Wales national football team is expected to offer one final opportunity for players to prove their fitness and strengthen their case for a place on the flight to North America.

Ghana have already opened camp in Cardiff, with captain Jordan Ayew, Benjamin Asare, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Gideon Mensah, Jerome Opoku, Marvin Senaya and Alidu Seidu among the early arrivals.

The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L for the World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia and Panama.

Carlos Queiroz's message to Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Carlos Queiroz had shared a heartfelt message with Otto Addo after taking charge of the Black Stars.

The Portuguese tactician, who describes himself as a 'winning coach', remains confident of his squad making an impact on the world stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh