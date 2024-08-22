Floyd Mayweather Flaunts ‘New Toy’ Brabus G Wagon Which Is Nearly Half a Million Dollars: Video
- Legendary boxer, Floyd Mayweather Jr., has added another 'toy' to his grand car collection
- Mayweather's latest luxurious vehicle is believed to have cost him nearly half a million
- The 47-year-old's 'toy', a limited edition Brabus G-Wagon, has a matte black exterior and Tiffany blue interior
Floyd Mayweather Jr., though retired from boxing, continues to grab headlines with his extravagant lifestyle.
Known for his impeccable 50-0 record in the ring, Mayweather recently added another luxurious vehicle to his already impressive car collection.
The former boxing champion took to Instagram to unveil what he proudly refers to as "one of my latest toys"—the "Money Team Limited Edition Tiffany Brabus."
This customised off-roader is nothing short of a masterpiece, blending high-end automotive craftsmanship with Mayweather's flair for opulence.
What does Mayweather's 'new toy' look like?
At first glance, the matte black exterior, accentuated with carbon detailing, commands attention.
However, the real showstopper is the interior, drenched in the iconic Tiffany Blue, per Autoevolution.
Mayweather even matched his outfit to the car's colour scheme, sporting the coveted Nike Air Force 1 Tiffany & Co. sneakers for the occasion.
The interior decor of Mayweather's 'new toy'
Inside, the vehicle is a sensory overload of luxury.
The dashboard, seats, and door panels are all upholstered in light blue leather, and intricate diamond stitching adds an extra layer of sophistication.
In a video shared on social media, Mayweather is initially seen in the passenger seat, but when he moves behind the wheel, the passenger seat is occupied by something far more valuable—cash in a plastic bag, alongside what appears to be a Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, valued at a staggering $432,000.
How many cars does Mayweather own?
Mayweather is rumoured to own cars worth over $16 million, many of which he never drives.
The price of his latest acquisition remains undisclosed, but given its limited edition status and extensive customization, it's safe to assume it came with a hefty price tag.
According to Supercar Blondie, this exclusive Brabus is worth nearly half a million dollars.
Mayweather buys second luxury jet
In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Floyd "Money" Mayweather announced the purchase of a second private jet on Instagram.
His first jet, famously named "Air Mayweather," reportedly cost $50 million and is decked out with luxurious features, reflecting his $703 million net worth.
Mayweather's newest acquisition, a top-tier Gulfstream jet, is emblazoned with the TMT logo and his name on the side, showcasing his signature flair.
