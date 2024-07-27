Endrick Felipe was moved to tears at his presentation as a Real Madrid player on Saturday

His unveiling at the Santiago Bernabeu comes almost two weeks after Kylian Mbappe's presentation

The 18-year-old will wear the No.16 jersey, the same number he wore at his former club, Palmeiras

New Real Madrid signing, Endrick Felipe, fought back tears as he paid a heartfelt tribute to his family during an emotionally charged presentation on Saturday morning.

The young Brazilian officially became a Madridista on July 27, 18 months after Los Blancos agreed to a deal with Palmeiras.

Endrick broke down in tears at his presentation as a Real Madrid player on July 27, 2024. Photos by Angel Martinez.

Source: Getty Images

He has signed a six-year contract with the Spanish champions, marking the start of his journey with one of the world's most prestigious football clubs.

Endrick breaks down in tears at Real Madrid presentation

After signing on the dotted lines, Endrick was presented with a replica of the stadium, a watch, and a jersey printed with his name and squad number.

However, it was his emotional speech that truly captured the moment.

In a video making rounds on social media, sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 18-year-old broke down in tears while saluting his family.

“I have achieved our dream, not just mine, but also for my family. It’s for them,” the youngster said, as quoted by Total Cristiano.

His touching tribute also moved his parents, who were inconsolable as they watched their son take centre stage at one of the most iconic stadiums in world football.

What number will Endrick wear at Real Madrid?

Spanish publication Diario AS revealed that Endrick will wear the number 16 jersey next season.

This was a significant choice as it was the number he wore when he made his professional debut for Palmeiras in 2022.

Does Endrick stand a chance in Real Madrid's star-studded squad?

Endrick's future role at Real Madrid is still uncertain, and adapting to European football will take time.

But he will have good Brazilian companies, such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo de Goes, and Eder Militao, to aid his transition.

Nonetheless, his qualities as a super-sub make him a strong option off the bench, especially with Joselu's departure.

Endrick among the high-profile signings this summer

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh highlighted the top eight confirmed transfers, featuring Kylian Mbappe's notable move to Real Madrid.

Alongside Mbappe, Endrick's transfer to Los Blancos stood out as a major signing this summer.

Agreed upon in December 2022, his arrival is set to enhance an already star-studded Madrid lineup.

